ECU men watch comeback fall short

WEATHERFORD – Host Southwestern scored 56 first-half points and held off a second-half push from East Central before finishing off the Tigers for a 95-86 victory Thursday evening inside the Pioneer Cellular Event Center.
Southwestern improved to 3-2 and 1-0 in Great American Conference play, while ECU lost for the first time, falling to 3-1 and 0-1.
The Bulldogs hit 20-of-42 (47.6%) field goals in the first half, which included seven 3-pointers. They built a lead of 56-38 at the break that then grew to as many as 22 in the second half,
The Bulldogs led 63-41 with 16:03 to play.
East Central would battle back and get within six on two occasions, including in the final minute before SWOSU closed the game out with free throws and a breakaway layup by Chris Braggs Jr.
Four Bulldogs reached double figures in scoring, led by Damion Thornton, who had team-highs of 23 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Kamden Gipson came off the bench to pour in 20 points along with four steals, four assists and three rebounds.
ECU senior Camron Talley led a group of three ECU players with double-digit point totals. He finished with 27 points, three rebounds and three steals. Talley shot a sizzling 10-of-14 from the field and hit 4-of-6 3-point baskets.
Tyler Arnold added 15 points and eight rebounds and went a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Gerren Jackson followed with 14 points and hit 6-of-6 free shots.
Overall, the Tigers sank 26-of-32 free throws (81.3%) compared to a 20-of-28 showing (71.4%) for the Bulldogs.
East Central had 21 turnovers, and Southwestern finished with 11.
The Tigers host Southern Nazarene University at 3 p.m. today.
The Ada News Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
