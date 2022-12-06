ECU men turn back host Northwestern

ALVA — The East Central University men’s basketball team started the 2022-23 Great American Conference portion of the season with a slim 75-71 victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State University Thursday night in Alva.
ECU improved to 5-1 overall and start off at 1-0 in conference play.
“I’m proud of our guys tonight,” said head Coach Daniel Wheeler. “That’s a good team we played tonight and a tough place to win. I thought we showed some real toughness and really responded. Lots of guys made some critical calls down the stretch. I’m really proud.”
NWOSU opened up the scoring in the first half with a shot from 3-point range, but a layup and 3-pointer by Luke Harper quickly put the Tigers on top 5-3. The Rangers managed to regain the lead at 17-13 until a 10-0 scoring run by the Tigers allowed them to pull away at 23-17.
The Rangers got back to within three at 23-20, but the Tiger offense kept pressing, and layups by Jakeem Acres and Romello Wilbert would send ECU into halftime leading 35-27.
Harper opened up the half for the Tigers once again, this time drilling a 3-point shot 15 seconds into the second period and the Tigers built up their lead to 50-41 at the 12:23 mark.
A 12-3 run by the Rangers unfolded over the course of five minutes and NWOSU grabbed a 54-53 lead late in the second half.
Acres tied the game at 62-62 with a layup with just under four minutes to play, which started an 8-0 scoring run for the Tigers. ECU didn’t trail again.
Three Tigers scored in double figures – Harper, Acres, and Barron Tanner, Jr.
Harper had a strong night leading the offense with 18 points. He was 6-for-13 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3-point range and made all four free throw attempts while adding four rebounds and four assists.
Acres was next behind scoring 16 points and making 7-of-12 shots from the field. He added a team-high seven rebounds.
Tanner posted 13 points on the night, shooting 4-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 from behind the arc. He also added four boards and a steal.
