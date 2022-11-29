ECU men tripped by Rogers State

CLAREMORE — The East Central University men’s basketball team traveled to Claremore Saturday for a non-conference matchup against Rogers State University, falling to the host Hillcats by a 71-53 count.
It was the first loss of the season for the Tigers who dropped to 4-1. Rogers State improved to 4-2.
“We didn’t play well enough to win,” Head Coach Daniel Wheeler said. “Give coach (Justin) Barkley and Rogers the credit on that one. They just beat us.”
Barron Tanner, Jr. opened the half with a pair of 3-pointers to get the Tiger offense going. Tanner’s seven points struck an 11-0 scoring run and ECU pushed it to 17-8 with 10 minutes remaining in the half.
The Tigers cooled off a bit, and RSU managed to close the gap over the course of nine minutes, with ECU still leading 31-30 going into halftime.
RSU started off the second half with 8-0 run to grab its first lead of the game at 38-31. A jumper from ECU’s Godsgift Ezedinma put a stop to the scoring run.
The Hillcats would eventually increase their lead to 51-44 with 10 minutes left to go.
A layup by Jakeem Acres, Ezedenma, Luke Harper, and Julian Baldwin put more points on the board for the Tigers but it wasn’t enough to catch up.
“We will learn from this,” Wheeler said. “This team has responded every time they have been challenged, and I believe they will again.”
Tanner led the offense scoring 13 points. He went 4-for-12 on the floor and 3-for-10 from 3-point range while adding two steals.
Harper also scored in double-figures with 12 points. He shot 50% from the field, went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line and added five assists.
Keyon Thomas and Ezedenma each recorded seven points, while Acres was close behind with six of his own.
The Hillcats saw four players reach double figures led by Joey Saracco, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. RSU won the battle of the boards 34-24 and took advantage of 22 ECU turnovers.
The Tigers open their Great American Conference schedule at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Northwestern inside Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.