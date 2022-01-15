DURANT — East Central freshman Brennen Burns finally said enough is enough.
Burns scored 10 of his career-high 25 points in the second overtime and hit a clutch angle right 15-footer with 3.7 seconds left in the Tigers exasperating 115-113 win over Southeastern Thursday night inside Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
Coach Max Pendery’s club has now won three of its past four games to improve to 6-8 overall and 4-4 in Great American Conference play, while Southeastern drops to 11-3 and 6-2.
It was a game that featured 15 ties and nine lead changes.
Burns’ late shot put the Tigers on top 114-113. After an SE timeout, ECU freshman AJ Ferguson Jr. stole the inbounds pass, was fouled and made the first of two free throws with .7 left to give the Tigers their 115-113 edge. He intentionally missed the second try to end the game.
Burns scored six straight ECU points during one stretch in the second overtime. He finished a blistering 11-of-13 from the field, made all three of his free throws and also had five rebounds and five assists.
“It was a tough one. It was a hard-fought game that was a battle for who could get a stop,” Pendery said. “At the end of the day, we had every one of our eight guys that played step up — especially Brennen Burns with a great game and some clutch moments.”
East Central trailed 100-94 at the 2:16 mark of the first overtime before a Josh Apple layup and a big transition 3-pointer from the corner by Jalen Crutchfield that got the Tigers within 100-99.
SOSU star Adam Dworsky hit 1-of-2 free throws with 38 seconds left to put his team ahead 101-99, Burns knocked down a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 101-101.
Ferguson blocked a Dworsky jumper as time expired to send the game to OT No. 2.
At the end of the second half, Romello Wilbert hit a jumper with 24 seconds left that put ECU on top 94-91.
Southeastern answered when Ante Brzovic sank a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining to knot the score at 94-all.
Romello had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his jumper was off the mark.
East Central hit 10 consecutive field goals during a red-hot stretch in the first half. The Tigers used a 21-3 run to turn a 10-point deficit into a 48-40 lead late in the first frame.
ECU 6-8 senior post player Josh Apple had a monster game. He finished with a career-high 31 points on 13-of-24 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Jakeem Acres came off the bench and contributed 14 points and shot 5-of-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from the line. Ferguson was next with 13 points, two steals and three blocked shots. Shemar Smith also reached double figures with 10 points for the visitors.
“We just kept getting the ball to Josh Apple and Brennen Burns and they made plays,” Pendery said. “AJ Ferguson showed some confidence with some big plays in the game. Jalen Crutchfield hit a huge three in OT. I could go on and on about all the guys that stepped up and fought hard.”
Dworsky was near unstoppable for Southeastern. He exploded for a career-best 43 points in the losing cause. He hit 4-of-10 3-pointers, shot 17-of-31 (54.8%) overall and sank 5-of-8 free throws. He also had seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.
“Southeastern is so good at spreading you out and shooting it and we wanted to take away the 3-ball,” Pendery said. “Dworsky is such a good facilitator and scorer we wanted him to be more of a scorer and not let him get other guys involved.”
Jet Sternberger followed with 24 points for the home team, while Brzovic added 22 off the bench.
The Tigers sank 9-of-25 (36%) 3-pointers in the marathon game, compared to an 8-of-22 (36.5%) outing by the Savage Storm.
ECU won the battle of the boards 46-35.
It was the sixth overtime game in the all-time series that dates back to 1927-28 and only the second that needed two OTs.
East Central now leads the all-time series with the Savage Storm 94-90.
The Tigers return home tonight to host Southern Nazarene University. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. inside the Kerr Activities Center.
