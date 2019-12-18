ALVA — The East Central University men’s basketball team hit five of six free throws in the final 54 seconds to hold off upset-minded Northwestern 79-74 Monday night inside Percefull Fieldhouse in Alva.
Coach Ja Haven’s club improved to 8-1 on the year and 3-1 in Great American Conference play, while the Rangers dipped to 3-7 and started GAC action at 0-4.
The Tigers overcame a monster 31-point performance by NWOSU senior Parrish Hewitt, who canned 11-of-19 field goals and went 4-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. He also made 5-of-6 free throws and had three blocked shots.
The game was tight most of the way.
A Parrish jumper knotted the score at 67-67 with 4:36 left in the game, and Northwestern was within three at 72-69 after a layup by A.J. Jones with 1:11 to play.
There were 11 total lead changes in the game.
East Central grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 53-41 following a 3-pointer by Jakeem Acres at the 13:53 mark of the second half.
The Rangers answered with a 20-4 volley capped by a conventional three-point play from Jaedon Whitfield that put the hosts on top 61-57 with 7:39 showing on the clock.
The Tigers regained the lead for good after a basket inside by Jalan Brown that put his team ahead 69-67 at the 3:44 mark.
Tyler Arnold, who helped salt the lead away with a pair of free throws and a layup in the closing seconds, scored a team-high 17 points for the Tigers. He hit 6-of-9 field goals.
Brown followed with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Gerren Jackson also hit double figures with 12 points.
Josh Apple pulled down a team-best 14 rebounds and also scored six points.
Cameron Talley scored nine points for ECU despite struggling from the field (3-of-12). He entered the game as the GAC’s third-leading scorer, averaging 22.3 points per contest.
Zac Neely and Caleb Williams added eight points apiece for ECU.
The Tigers are at home at noon Thursday and will host Randall University for Teddy Bear Toss day to benefit Mercy Hospital Ada and other community agencies. Over 1,110 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders are expected to be in attendance and rain stuffed animals onto the court immediately following ECU’s first score of the game.
