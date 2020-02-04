The East Central University men’s basketball team used a 12-0 run in overtime No. 2 to finally knock off Harding 103-94 in a frantic Great American Conference contest Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 15-5 overall and 9-5 in conference play, while upset-minded Harding left town at 7-14 and 2-12.
East Central is tied for third in the GAC standings with Henderson State. Southeastern leads the league with an 11-3 mark, and Southern Nazarene is second at 10-4.
In a women’s game Saturday, Harding hit 14-of-17 free throws in the fourth quarter to turn back East Central 64-55.
The Tigers fell to 4-16 overall and 2-12 in GAC action, while Harding improved to 13-7 and 10-4. ECU is 10th in the 12-team conference race.
Both East Central clubs are at home Thursday, when Southwestern visits. Tip-off for the women’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. Both ECU squads host Northwestern at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
MEN
ECU 103, Harding 94
Harding’s Tyler Hutchieson scored on a putback early in the second overtime to give his team an 86-84 lead.
Camron Talley scored eight points in the pivotal ECU surge that followed, including a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. His layup with just 56 seconds left put the Tigers on top 96-86.
Talley exploded for a team-high 33 points. His big night included six 3-pointers, seven rebounds, four assists and a 7-of-7 effort from the free-throw line. It was the fourth time this season Talley has eclipsed the 30-point mark.
ECU needed a 3-pointer by Zac Neely — his only basket of the game — with 13 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the score at 84-all and force another extra session.
Harding’s Romio Harvey drained a triple with 1:32 to play in the first OT to put the Bisons on top 84-77.
Jalan Brown and Gerren Jackson both scored inside the paint to set up Neely’s late heroics.
Harvey hit a jumper with five seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 69-69. He scored a game-high 37 points for the Bisons.
Jackson missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer that would have won the game for ECU.
The Tigers — who trailed 17-5 to start the game — led 43-39 at halftime but managed just 26 points in the second half. East Central made just 1-of-19 (5.3%) 3-point shots over the final 20 minutes.
Matt Garriga erupted for a career-high 32 points off the bench for the Tigers. He drilled seven 3-pointers, had five rebounds and sank 5-of-5 free throws.
Jalan Brown added 15 points and nine rebounds for the hosts, while Jackson followed with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals and hit three 3-pointers.
WOMEN
Harding 64, ECU 55
East Central led 53-52 after a layup by Sam Schwab with 3:14 left in the fourth quarter.
Harding countered by making five straight free throws. Carissa Caples hit the first of two tries to put Harding ahead 57-53.
Madison Rehl scored ECU’s final two points from the charity stripe with 39 seconds left that got the Tigers within 57-55.
Caples then hit six free throws down the stretch to ice the game for Harding. The Bisons finished 27-of-35 from the stripe, compared to a 13-of-16 effort by ECU.
Harding led 24-23 at halftime and carried a 45-40 lead into the fourth period.
Rehl led the Tigers on offense with 16 points. She also had nine rebounds and three assists and went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Kendall Schulte followed with 13 points, while Schwab just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Caples finished with 19 points and finished 8-of-10 from the charity stripe for the Bisons. Cheyenne Brown added 13 points for the visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.