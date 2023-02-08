ECU men shoot past Bisons for road win

SEARCY, Ark. – East Central made 11 3-pointers and shot 56% from the field, defeating Harding 87-67 in Great American Conference men’s basketball action Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The Tigers improved to 12-9 overall and 7-8 in GAC play, while Harding sank to 5-16 and 1-14.
“It was another good win for our team today,” said ECU men’s coach Daniel Wheeler. “I am proud of their approach going into this game. We did a good job against a good offensive team and created some turnovers and got out and ran. I also thought we shared the ball well on offense, as we had 20 assists.”
The Tigers came out hot in the opening period taking a commanding 11-2 lead within the first three minutes. Harding began to chip away and managed to get within four at 22-18, but ECU pushed back. The Tigers extended their double-digit lead to 13 points before a pair of Bison free throws made the score 41-30 going into halftime.
The second half was all ECU. The Tigers had control of the game and eventually took their largest lead of the game of 21 points (72-51) with 8:30 minutes left of play.
A jumper from Bryce Wooldridge would end the game with a final score of 87-67.
Four Tigers combined for 61 points – Leonard Dixon, Luke Harper, Keyon Thomas, and Barron Tanner, Jr.
Dixon led the way with a season-high 19 points, going 7-for-12 from the field and an impressive 5-for-7 from the 3-point line.
Harper was next with 16 points going 7-for-10 from the floor while adding six rebounds and eight of the 20 team assists.
Thomas was close behind with 14 points, shooting 7-for-12 overall. He added three rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
Tanner scored 12 points going 5-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Keyln McBride scored 18 points and hit three 3-pointers to pace the Bisons.
The East Central University men’s basketball team will be back at home Thursday, Feb. 9th and Saturday, Feb. 11th to host Arkansas-Monticello at 7:30 p.m. and Southern Arkansas at 3 p.m.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
