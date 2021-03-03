ECU men run away from Northwestern

The East Central University men’s basketball team took no prisoners in the second half of its 81-56 win over Northwestern in a Great American Conference Tournament first-round game Monday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central improved to 10-8 on the year, while the Rangers are finished at 3-12.
The Tigers advance to the GAC quarterfinals where they’ll battle host and second-seed Southern Arkansas at 7:30 p.m tonight in Magnolia, Arkansas.
ECU found itself in a dogfight to start the game. The Rangers raced out to leads of 7-0 and 14-4 on a jumper by Deon Barrett at the 13:49 mark.
The Tigers then used a 16-2 run to surge past the visitors and after a 3-pointer by Jalen Crutchfield, the home team was on top 20-16 with just under eight minutes left in the first half.
Back game the Rangers, using an 11-5 run to grab a 27-25 lead.
The game was tied at 27-all before Brennen Burns made a steal and fired a pass to Jonnathan Baruti who made a layup as time expired.
The second half was all ECU. The Tigers started off with a 14-5 run to stretch their lead to 43-32 after a 3-point basket by Matt Garriga.
A Burns 3-pointer at the 9:35 mark of the second half put the Tigers on top 62-41.
The Rangers never got closer than 17 the rest of the way.
East Central shot a blistering 68.9% from the floor (20-29) in the second half and hit 8-of-11 (72.7%) 3-point tries.
Four ECU players reached double figures. Crutchfield scored 17 points — including a 5-of-6 performance from the 3-point stripe and had two steals. Tylor Arnold followed with 11 points, while Burns scored 10 points and dished out seven assists. Baruti also scored 10 points for the Tigers.
It wasn’t all good news for the home team. ECU finished 7-of-24 from the free-throw line including a 3-of-16 effort in the first half.
The Rangers connected on just 3-of-16 (18.8%) 3-point shots.
Deon Barrett and Bubba Furlong both scored 12 points to lead the NWOSU offense. Furlong also had seven rebounds.
