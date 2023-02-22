ECU men push win streak to four games

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The East Central University men’s basketball team stretched their win streak to four after a 90-79 victory over Henderson State University Saturday afternoon inside the Duke Wells Center.
The Tigers improved to 16-10 overall and 11-9 in Great American Conference action, while the host Reddies dropped to 12-14 and 9-11.
Both teams went back and forth to open the half, as there were two lead changes and three tied scores over the course of nine minutes before the Tigers began to pull away.
Knotted 15-15, ECU used a couple of scoring runs to build as much as an 18-point lead with under two minutes of play before the break. The Reddies answered with a 5-0 run, but ECU responded right back with five straight points to keep the advantage at 18 (46-28) going into halftime.
The second half saw the Reddies crawling their way back as they slowly chipped away at the Tigers’ lead. Henderson was able to cut the deficit to nine on two different occasions before an ECU bucket brought the lead back to double digits.
The Reddies managed to cut the deficit to eight at 74-66 with under seven minutes to play, but ECU’s defensive pressure held Henderson to just one made field goal over the next five minutes while the Tigers continued to jump back out on the lead.
Five Tigers scored in double-figures — Keyon Thomas, Luke Harper, Jakeem Acres, Barron Tanner, Jr. and Leonard Dixon.
Thomas and Harper led with 18 points each. Thomas went 7-for15 from the field and added four rebounds, while Harper shot 87.5 percent from the floor and added four rebounds and nine assists.
Acres was next with 14 points, going 4-for-4 from the field, 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, and 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.
Tanner and Dixon were close behind with 12 points each. Tanner was 5-for-9 overall and 2-for-6 from the 3-point line, while Dixon earned all of his points with four three-pointers.
Alvin Miles paced Henderson State with 19 points. He finished 6-of-11 from the field, 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and also had four rebounds and six assists.
The ECU men’s basketball team will return to the Kerr Activities Center for their last home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Senior Night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.