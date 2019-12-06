ECU men pull away with huge second half

It was anybody’s game at halftime of the East Central University’s men’s basketball contest with winless Bacone College Wednesday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
In the second half, it was not.
The Tigers used a 59-27 second-half surge to break open a tight game and storm past the Warriors 104-67.
East Central improved to 6-1 on the year, while Bacone dropped to 0-8.
Bacon led 15-10 early in the first half before the Tigers knotted the score at 19-all.
A Tyler Arnold layup put ECU ahead 40-28 at the 3:12 mark of the first frame, but 12-5 the rest of the way — including the final six points — to get within 45-40 at the break.
The Tigers shut out Bacone for the first three minutes of the second half and built a 52-40 lead on another close-range basket by Arnold.
ECU’s lead stayed at a dozen (64-52) after a 3-pointer by Bacone’s Cratezz Graves at the 13:37 mark.
The Tigers finally began to pull away with a 12-3 surge that made it 76-55 after a Jalan Brown basket in the paint. East Central’s biggest lead was 39 points.
ECU shot a blistering 57.1 percent from the field (40-of-70), while limiting the Warriors to 32.9 percent. Bacone shot just 23.7 percent in the second half (9-of-38). East Central also forced 24 BC turnovers.
Senior Jalan Brown led a balanced ECU offense with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field. He also had eight rebounds.
Arnold followed with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including two triples. Gerren Jackson finished with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Tigers.
Jakeem Acres and Caleb Williams both scored 10 points each for the home team.
Graves sank six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 30 points for Bacone College.
The Tigers are set to host Oklahoma Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
