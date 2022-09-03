CLAREMORE — The East Central University men’s and women’s cross country team opened up the 2022 season at the Rogers State University Invitational Friday at Mohawk Sports Complex.
The men’s team had 15 runners compete in the 6K on Friday with four finishing in the Top 20. The Tigers captured third place in the team standings with 80 total points.
Leading the way for the ECU men included freshman Matthew Norton (13th, 19:23.62), sophomore Maverick Stephenson (15th, 19:28.80), freshman Chasetin Winston (16th, 19:35.27) and Gilberto Palomo (19th, 19:43.73).
The women’s team had four runners compete in the 4k Friday with two finishing in the Top 20.
Sophomore Madison Ham paced the ECU women’s team. She finished 16th in a time of 15:48.75. Junior Natali Mireles also cracked the Top 20, landing in 19th in 15:51.69.
“We competed as was expected being the first meet out,” head coach Steve Sawyer said. “Not too bad, but also not too great. We have work to do and hope to improve on our next meet in Joplin, Missouri.”
Both Tiger teams will be back in action on Sept. 17 when they compete in the Missouri Southern Stampede.
