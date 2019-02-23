With Thursday’s 92-85 home victory over Arkansas-Monticello, the East Central University men’s basketball team secured a spot in the 2018-19 Great American Conference Championship Tournament.
East Central improved to 16-9 overall and 13-7 in conference play, while the Boll Weevils left town at 15-11 and 11-9. It marks the sixth consecutive year the Tigers will compete in the GAC postseason tournament.
A tight first half ended with ECU on top 42-39.
The Tigers steadily stretched their lead to double figures in the second half and after Camron Talley knocked down a 3-pointer at the 3:21 mark, ECU held an 85-73 advantage.
The Tigers saw five players reach double-digit point totals.
Talley finished with 22 points and three assists, while Da’Rion King added 15 points and five rebounds. King had missed ECU’s two previous contests, both losses, while recovering from an ankle injury.
Jalan Brown had 13 points for the hosts, while Gerren Jackson’s solid all-around game included 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Tyler Arnold rounded out the double-figure scoring for ECU with 10 points.
ECU shot 60.4 percent (29-of-48) from the floor and hit 7-of-14 3-point shots.
The Tigers owned a huge advantage at the free-throw line. East Central hit 27-of-36 attempts (75 percent), compared to 14-of-17 for Monticello.
The Boll Weevils got 19 points from Marcus Gilbert and 17 from both Keelin Jackson and KJ Lesure.
The Tigers will play their final home game of the season at 3 p.m. today inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU women win fourth straight
Tia Williams finished with a double-double and hit two free throws in the final three seconds of the game to lift the East Central University women’s basketball team to a thrilling 56-53 win over Arkansas-Monticello Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
East Central, which won its fourth consecutive game, improved to 18-7 overall and 13-6 in Great America Conference play. The Cotton Blossoms left town at 11-12 and 9-10. ECU has had 15 or more wins in just four seasons as an NCAA member and 13 overall.
Lakin Preisner hit two free shots of her own with 35 seconds remaining to put ECU ahead 54-53.
After Whitney O’Dell missed a jumper, Williams went to the line with three seconds left and hit the first of two free throws. She missed the second, but she hustled and got her own rebounds and was sent to the line again with just one second left. She missed the first one this time but made the second shot to account for the final point.
Williams records her first career double-double, leading the way for the Tigers with 22 points and a career-best 10 rebounds.
The Tigers trailed 16-12 after the first quarter and 31-28 at halftime. ECU outscored the Cotton Blossoms 28-22 over the final two frames.
East Central trailed 50-42 with 5:18 to play before finishing the contest with a 14-3 run.
Stefany Lourence also reached double figures for the Tigers with 10 points. Preisner chipped in seven points and nine rebounds for the hosts.
Arkansas-Monticello got 23 points from Berniezha Tidwell, but no other UAM player reached double figures.
East Central hosts Southern Arkansas at 1 p.m. today on Senior Day inside the Kerr Activities Center.
