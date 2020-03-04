The East Central University men’s basketball team is ready to put a 99-94 overtime loss to Henderson State on Senior Day last Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center in its rearview mirror.
The Tigers finished the season at 17-11 overall and 11-11 in Great American Conference play. That left coach Ja Havens’ squad as the fifth seed in the upcoming 2020 Great American Conference Championship Tournament, which begins Thursday inside Bruin Fieldhouse in Bartlesville.
East Central will battle fourth-seeded Oklahoma Baptist at noon Friday in a first-round matchup. It marks the Tigers’ seventh straight trip to the postseason tournament.
Southern Nazarene entered Saturday assured of the top seed. The Crimson Storm’s 77-68 win against UAM locked up a third straight outright title. Southeastern defeated Ouachita Baptist to claim the second seed.
The GAC’s two other regionally ranked men’s teams – Henderson State and Oklahoma Baptist – pulled out narrow victories to net the Reddies the third seed and the Bison the fourth position. The overtime loss to the Reddies placed East Central in fifth, followed by UAM, Southern Arkansas and Ouachita Baptist.
The Tigers honored their four seniors — Jalan Brown, Bishop Coulter, Zac Neely and Camron Talley — before the Henderson State tipoff.
Henderson State led 79-76 after two free throws by Anthony Lupardus with nine seconds left in regulation.
However, Neely launched a 3-pointer at the buzzer that found its mark to force overtime.
The Reddies got off to a quick start in the extra session, getting baskets by Raekwon Rogers, Quawn Marshall and Lupardus to grab an 85-79 lead.
Henderson State led by as many as 10 in the OT, and the Tigers never threatened after that.
HSU hit 6-of-8 (75%) free throws in overtime and was 7-of-11 from the free-throw line. ECU made just 6-of-14 shots in the OT, including a 1-of-7 effort from beyond the 3-point stripe.
The Tigers led 33-24 at halftime thanks in part to the Reddies making just 9-of-28 (32.1%) field goals. However, ECU shot a miserable 4-of-24 (16.7%) from 3-point territory. In fact, Matt Garriga sank a trio of 3-pointers and the rest of the Tigers finished a combined 1-of-15 from long range.
Caleb Williams, starting for the injured Gerren Jackson, led the ECU offense with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and also had 10 rebounds.
Talley finished with 18 points and went 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. Brown added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Tylor Arnold also hit double figures with 10 points.
Chris Parker led the HSU charge with 24 points, including three 3-pointers and a 7-of-9 performance at the charity stripe.
———o———
MEN’S GAC BRACKET
GAME 1: Noon, Thursday, March 5 - No. 2 Southeastern Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Southern Arkansas
GAME 2: 5:45 PM, Thursday, March 5 - No. 1 Southern Nazarene vs. No. 8 Ouachita
GAME 3: Noon, Friday, March 6 - No. 4 Oklahoma Baptist vs. No. 5 East Central
GAME 4: 2:15 p.m. Friday - No. 3 Henderson State vs. No. 6 Arkansas-Monticello
GAME 5: Noon Saturday - Semifinal #1: Quarterfinal No. 2 Winner vs Quarterfinal No. 3 Winner
GAME 6: 2:15 p.m. Saturday - Semifinal #2: Quarterfinal No. 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal No. 4 Winner
GAME 7: 1 p.m. Sunday - Championship Game
