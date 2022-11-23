ECU men improve to 4-0 with win over Dallas Christian

The East Central University men’s basketball team welcomed Dallas Christian College to the Kerr Activities Center for a non-conference game Saturday afternoon, taking down the Crusaders 81-52. With the win, the Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season.
“Today was a good day for us. I thought we got better in some areas that we needed to, Head Coach Daniel Wheeler said. “We really shared the ball today and I think that’s when we are at our best. Thank you to all the fans who came out today to support us.”
Dallas Christian took an early 9-2 lead four minutes into the game, but ECU worked their way back, and a 3-pointer from Luke Harper made the score 13-11 to put the Tigers up for good.
ECU led 26-17 with seven minutes left in the opening half when Barron Tanner, Jr. hit the first of his five three-pointers on the night. The Tigers went on a 13-0 scoring run and built up a 15-point lead going into halftime, 44-29.
Ellis Lee, Jr. drilled a 3-pointer to start the second half, giving a boost to the Tigers. ECU cruised through the rest of the half, outscoring Dallas Christian 37-23 to settle their fourth straight win 81-52.
ECU, as a team, went 14-for-33 from behind the arc. The Tigers shot 52.5 percent overall (31-for-59), 42.4 percent from the three, and went 5-for-8 from the free throw line.
Barron Tanner, Jr. scored 19 on the night, with more than half of his points coming by way of a 3-pointer. Tanner went 7-for-11 from the field and also had eight rebounds and three assists.
Keyon Thomas added 18 points in 31 minutes of play. Thomas was 8-for-10 and hit two 3-pointers.
Ellis Lee, Jr. posted 14 points, going 3-3 from the three-point range while adding seven rebounds.
Mason Jones scored 12 points on 3-of-8 shooting and hitting all four free throws.
The East Central University men’s basketball team will hit the road Saturday, Nov. 26 to take on Rogers State University in Claremore, OK at 3:00 p.m.
