ECU men hope to turn things around on Wayne Cobb Court

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — The East Central University men’s basketball team will look to get back on track in front of its home fans Thursday night after falling into a recent tailspin that has resulted in a five-game losing streak.
The latest setback came Saturday night when the Tigers rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to force overtime, only to fall to Southern Arkansas 76-75 inside the W.T. Watson Center.
ECU fell to 16-10 overall and 10-10 in Great American Conference play, while Southern Arkansas improved to 13-13 and an identical 10-10.
Coach Ja Havens and company were thinking a top-three finish in the GAC standings was in reach at one point, but now the Tigers sit tied with SAU in the No. 6 spot. Ouachita Baptist is a game back at 9-11 in conference play, while Arkansas-Monticello is 11-9 and in fifth place.
The Tigers host Ouachita Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and end the regular season versus Henderson State (19-7, 14-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Kerr Activities Center.
SAU’s Aaron Lucas lofted a last-second shot along the far baseline, which banked in during the final seconds of overtime, to give the Muleriders the dramatic win. Incredibly, it was East Central’s fifth overtime contest of the season, and the Tigers fell to 3-2 on those contests. It’s the most overtime contests in a single season for ECU in school history.
The Tigers led 75-71 after a layup by Camron Talley with 1:16 to play.
However, the Muleriders quickly answered when Dodge Brown drilled a 3-pointer 15 seconds later to make it a one-point game at 75-74.
East Central had a chance to pad its lead after Brown missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left, but a turnover gave the hosts one last chance and Lucas cashed in.
With under eight seconds left in the OT, Lucas strolled around a screen to take the inbounds pass from freshman Dodge Brown along the baseline. Brown, who dropped a career-high 16 points on a career-best five made 3-pointers, broke for the corner. Lucas turned and faked a pass to Brown in the corner, which drew two defenders to guard the potential three-point attempt. Lucas then pivoted toward the goal as he used his right hand to hoist his heroic shot off of the glass.
The final Tiger attempt by Talley from near half-court fell short.
At the end of regulation, Jalan Brown’s basket inside the paint with 36 seconds left put ECU ahead 68-66.
Trent Ivy hit a jumper with 19 seconds remaining to knot the score ,and Talley couldn’t get his shot to fall at the buzzer to force overtime.
Lucas hit two free shots with 4:51 left in the first half to put the Muleriders on top 27-12.
The Tigers whittled their deficit down to 32-22 by halftime.
Talley led the ECU offense with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Tylor Arnold added 16 points, while Matt Garriga reached double figures with 13, including three triples.
Jalen Brown scored just two points but grabbed eight rebounds and had five assists.
Jalen Brooks led the Muleriders with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
