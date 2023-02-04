ECU men get best of host Wonder Boys

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The East Central men’s basketball team opened its Arkansas road trip weekend strong with a 70-63 win over Arkansas Tech University at Tucker Coliseum Thursday night.
The Tigers are now 11-9 overall and 6-8 in Great American Conference play, while Arkansas Tech fell to 11-9 and 9-5.
“It was a great road win against a good team,” said ECU head coach Daniel Wheeler. “We had effort defensively, and that’s why we won. Then we had a lot of guys step up and make timely plays on the offensive end. It was a true team win. I’m very proud of this group.”
The opening half was back and forth for both teams, as there were five lead changes in the first seven minutes of play. ATU got up to a 12-8 lead before three consecutive layups from Keyon Thomas and a pair of free throws from Godsgift Ezedinma sparked an 8-0 scoring run that allowed ECU to reclaim the lead for good.
The Tigers led as much as eight points before the Wonder Boys managed to get within two with just over five minutes until the break.
But a 3-pointer from Quinton Johnson II sparked yet another scoring run for the Tigers, and ECU would lead 32-27 going into halftime.
Both teams cooled off a bit at the start of the second half as only five field goals were made over the course of six minutes. The Wonder Boys fought their way back to within three at 43-40, but the Tigers fired back with a 10-0 run to take a double-digit lead at 53-40.
ATU tried to chip away at ECU late but the comeback fell short.
Keyon Thomas and Quinton Johnson II were the two Tigers to score in double figures. Thomas led with 16 points going 6-for-9 from the field. Johnson went 3-for-5 from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 from the 3-point line and scored 13 for the visitors.
Godsgift Ezedinma and Luke Harper were next with nine points each. Ezedinma went 3-for-9 overall and Harper shot 4-for-8 from the field.
Taelon Peter scored 21 points, including five 3-point baskets, to pace the Wonder Boys.
The Tigers are back in action at 3 p.m. today at Harding University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.