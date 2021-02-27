ECU men fall to Oklahoma Baptist

The East Central University men’s basketball team dropped a 77-69 decision to Oklahoma Baptist University Thursday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The team honored senior Matt Garriga on Senior Night.
SCORING
1st Half • OBU 34, ECU 27
• The Tigers (8-8, 8-8 GAC) opened the game on a 4-0 run, in the first four minutes
• The Bison (13-4, 13-3 GAC) tied the game at four in the next minute
• The teams battled back-and-forth to a 12-all tie, with 10 minutes left
• OBU then took control with a 5-0 run
• ECU kept fighting back, but could not get closer than three points the rest of the stanza
2nd Half • OBU 44, ECU 42
• The Bison opened the half on an 8-0 run, in the first four minutes to push the advantage to 13
• The Tigers kept the deficit around 10 until the final seven minutes
• OBU then pushed the lead to 15
• ECU kept fighting and went on a 10-2 run, in a minute span, to cut the deficit to seven (73-66), with 43 seconds left to play
Tiger Quick Shots
• Sr. Matt Garriga ended the night with a team-high 18 points — 18 pts., 2 reb., 6-of-11 (54.5%) FG, 6-of-11 (54.5%) 3PT FG
• Sr. Josh Apple, Jr. Gerren Jackson and Jr. Jalen Crutchfield all added double-digit point totals
• Apple: 13 pts., 8 reb., 1 assist, 2 steals, 6-of-9 (66.7%) FG
• Jackson: 11 pts., 1 reb., 1 assist, 1 steal, 4-of-9 (44.4%) FG
• Crutchfield: 10 pts., 5 reb., 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
• The key difference came beyond the arc and at the charity stripe — 3PT FG: ECU 8-of-27 (29.6%) / OBU 12-of-27 (44.4%); FT: ECU 11-of-17 (64.7%) / OBU 20-of-31 (64.5%)
Up Next
The Tigers will wrap up the 2020-21 regular season, Saturday at Northwestern Oklahoma State – 4 p.m.
ECU will then wait to see what seed they earn in the 2020-21 Great American Conference Championship Tournament. Those games start on Monday.
