ECU men fall short against Oklahoma Baptist

The East Central University men’s basketball team hosted its final home game of 2022, falling short to Oklahoma Baptist University 70-64 at the Kerr Activities Center Saturday night.
ECU fell to 6-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play, while the Bison left town at 5-4 and 3-1.
“In this league, we are going to continue to be in close games,” Head Coach Daniel Wheeler said. “We have to learn how to execute on both ends to finish them. It starts with me positioning these guys correctly.”
OBU got on the scoreboard first to open the half before a 3-pointer by Barron Tanner, Jr. allowed the Tigers to take their first lead. Both teams kept the game close for the remainder of the period, with the largest lead reaching five points from the Tigers after Jakeem Acres made a layup at the nine-minute mark. The Bisons managed to cut the lead to two at 28-26, but a 5-2 run by the Tigers put ECU on top 33-28 at the break.
The Tigers held onto their lead for nearly eight minutes into the second half before the Bisons tied the game 40-all. The score tied three more times over the course of five minutes, but ECU refused to back down. A made free throw from Ellis Lee, Jr. put the Tigers within one at 54-53, but it wasn’t enough to reclaim the game, and in the end, OBU would close out the contest 70-64.
“I thought we had a great effort today,” Wheeler said. “We just need to execute a little better. I believe this group will get there.”
Keyon Thomas led the way with 20 points, going 8-for-14 from the floor, while Jakeem Acres was close behind with 19 points shooting 9-of-12 from the field.
Luke Harper also scored in double-figures with 15 points. He was 6-for-12 overall and added a team-high four assists.
The East Central University men’s basketball team will take some time off for Christmas break before returning to the Kerr Activities Center for a GAC home game against Harding University Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
