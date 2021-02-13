ECU men defeat host Okahoma Baptist

SHAWNEE – The East Central University men’s basketball team picked up a 78-70 Great American Conference road victory Thursday night at Oklahoma Baptist.
Scoring
• 1st Half: 39-32
The Tigers (7-6, 7-6 GAC) started the game on a 7-2 run, in the first 1:30 minutes
The Bison (9-4, 9-3 GAC) followed with a 6-0 run, in the next 1:30 minutes, to take an 8-7 advantage
The teams then traded shots until a 12-all tie, with 13:17 to play
ECU took the lead from there and held it between 1-10 points in the remaining time
• 2nd Half: 39-38 (78-70)
The teams traded runs throughout the half, but the Tigers never let the lead fall to less than three
Led by as many as 13
Tiger Quick Shots
• Sr. Josh Apple was one of three players with a double-digit point total and recorded his fifth career double-double — 14 pts., 13 reb., 5 assists, 1 block, .636 (7-of-11) FG, Career high for assists and field goals made.
• Jr. Matt Garriga and Jr. Romello Wilbert also garnered more than 10 points in the game
• Garriga: 23 pts., 5 reb., 2 steals, .800 (8-of-10) FG, 1.000 (7-of-7) 3PT FG, Career high for three-point field goals made.
• Wilbert: 17 pts., 8 reb., 7 assists,1 block, 2 steals, .583 (7-of-12) FG, Career high for assists and field goals made
As a team, ECU recorded a season high 20 assists in the game. Both teams earned 10 free throws and 10 3-pointers.
Up Next
ECU will now get ready for the final game in the third-set of Great American Conference games against Western Divisional opponents.
• Saturday, Feb. 13 vs. Northwestern Oklahoma State – 4 p.m. The Tigers will then start the final round of games Thursday, Feb. 18, at Southwestern Oklahoma State – 7:30 p.m.
Commented
