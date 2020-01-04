SEARCY, Ark. – The East Central men’s basketball team didn’t show any signs of being on a holiday break.
The Tigers made 12 of their first 16 field goals (75%) and used the strong start to storm past Harding 91-73 Thursday night at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
ECU, ranked No. 22 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll, improved to 10-1 overall and 4-1 in Great American Conference play and is riding a seven-game winning streak. The Bisons fell to 6-5 and 1-4.
East Central’s hot start led to a 20-7 lead to start the game after Camron Talley hit a 3-pointer at the 16:24 mark.
Harding closed to within nine points twice in the half, but the Tigers answered each time and led by as many as 18 late in the half. East Central led 54-38 at halftime.
Harding closed the gap to 54-44 early in the second half off a 3-pointer by Collier Blackburn but got no closer.
The Tigers’ biggest lead came when Matt Garriga drained a 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining to make it 89-67.
East Central, which entered the game averaging a GAC-best 92.3 points per game, was a blistering 12-of-25 (48%) from 3-point territory and finished 35-of-69 (50.7%) overall. Harding’s opponents had shot only 31% from 3-point range this season.
The Bisons had a big advantage at the free-throw line, hitting 22-of-27 attempts compared to 9-of-13 for the Tigers.
East Central also recorded a season-high 14 steals in the game.
Camron Talley led the ECU offense with 27 points. He went 9-of-20 from the field, drained five 3-point baskets and had three steals.
Garriga followed with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals and was a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. He set career-high marks for points, steals and made 3-pointers.
Gerren Jackson was next for ECU with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. Tylor Arnold also had 14 points to go with five rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
Zac Neely also hit double figures with 10 points.
Romio Harvey led Harding with 27 points. He was 13-of-15 at the free-throw line. Blackburn added 11 points.
East Central will wrap up its Arkansas road trip today against Arkansas Tech. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. inside the Tucker Coliseum in Russellville, Arkansas.
Harding clamps down on ECU women
SEARCY, Ark – The cold-shooting East Central University women’s basketball team dug itself into a 17-point halftime deficit en route to a 76-58 loss to host Harding Thursday night inside the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Harding, which has won seven straight home games and has won nine consecutive contests against ECU at home, improved to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in Great American Conference play. The Tigers, who have dropped six straight on the road, fell to 3-8 and 1-4.
East Central trailed just 13-12 after a jumper by Sam Schwab at the 4:47 mark of the first period. But Harding finished the frame with a 12-4 run to grab a 25-16 lead.
The Tigers got a basket and a free throw by Schwab and two free shots by Kendall Schulte to start the second period and got within 25-21 at the 7:35 mark. The Lady Bisons closed out the quarter on a 20-7 surge to carry a 45-28 lead into the halftime break.
East Central never got closer than 12 in the second half.
Harding outrebounded the Tigers by a huge 47-29 margin that included 17 offensive rebounds.
The Tigers shot 18-of-55 (32.7%) from the field overall and were 6-of-21 (28.6%) from 3-point range.
Sophomore Hannah Ladd led the way for ECU. She finished with 16 points and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Schwab contributed 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and also had five rebounds and two blocked shots.
Madison Nickens and Schulte added seven points apiece for ECU.
Cheyenne Brown led Harding with 16 points. Jordan Elder earned her first start for the Lady Bisons and scored a season-high 15 points. Elder was 5-of-6 from the field and made three of Harding’s eight 3-pointers. Carissa Caples scored 10 points and led the team with seven rebounds and four assists.
The Tigers will look to rebound at 1 p.m. today, when they battle Arkansas Tech at Russellville, Arkansas.
