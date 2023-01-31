ECU men can't catch Ouachita Baptist Tigers

The East Central University men’s basketball team got within three points midway through the second half but couldn’t get any closer in a 76-68 loss to Ouachita Baptist Saturday afternoon inside the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU dropped to 10-9 overall and 5-8 in the Great American Conference, while OBU left town at 9-8 and 7-6.
“We did not play our best today. We will learn from this,” ECU men’s head coach Daniel Wheeler said. “We have to learn how to be more consistent in our performance and approach. I believe we will figure it out.”
Barron Tanner, Jr. opened the half with a 3-pointer to get ECU on the board first. Both teams went on to trade baskets over the course of 15 minutes as there were nine lead changes and six ties before Ouachita took the final lead.
The purple Tigers led by as much as eight points in the first half, but a layup from Romello Wilbertcut cut the lead down to six (40-34) going into halftime.
ECU had to fight from behind the entire second half as Ouachita never trailed throughout the rest of the game. ECU clawed their way back to within five points on three different occasions and got as close as three points at 55-52 with just under 13 minutes left to play, but Ouachita started getting hot.
The purple Tigers used a 13-1 scoring run to pull away and eventually extend their lead as high as 18 points (74-56).
ECU chipped away at the lead towards the end, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
A trio of Tigers scored in double figures — Barron Tanner, Jr., Leonard Dixon and Jakeem Acres.
Tanner led with 15 points going 6-for13 from the field with 3-of-9 coming from the 3-point line while Dixon was close behind with 14 points, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor with 4-of-6 coming from beyond the arc.
Acres scored 10 points going 3-for-5 from the 3-point arc.
LaQuan Butler scored 19 points to lead Ouachita Baptist. He sank 4-of-7 3-point shots. Tylar Haynes registered a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The ECU men will hit the road to Arkansas for a pair of GAC matchups this week. The Tigers will face Arkansas Tech University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Harding University at 3 p.m. Saturday.
