RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — East Central University saw three tennis players named to the Great American Conference All-Decade Teams, with two on the men’s team and one on the women’s team.
The men’s team was represented by Sergio Espias and Marc Fillat, while Bernardita Muscillo was the lone women’s team pick.
Espias spent just one season with the Tigers and made an immediate impact. He was named the GAC Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-GAC First Team pick, while helping the team to a runner-up finish at the GAC Championships.
The Barcelona, Spain, native finished 17-6 in singles and 11-9 in doubles overall and was 3-0 in GAC action in singles and 2-2 in doubles. By the end of the season, he had moved up to be ranked No. 7 in Central Region singles by the ITA.
Fillat was one of the most decorated men’s tennis players during the GAC era, earning three All-GAC First Team selections and a CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team pick in 2013-14. He helped the team to two GAC runner-up finishes (2012 and 2014) and the GAC championship title in 2013.
The Vilassar De Mar, Spain, native compiled a 21-49 record in singles and a 35-33 mark in doubles action in his four-your career.
Muscillo was a two-time All-GAC First Team pick and a GAC Second-Team pick during her four years with the Tigers. She helped the team to the program’s first trip to the NCAA Central Regional in 2015, two GAC Championships (2015 and 2013) and a GAC runner-up finish in 2012.
The Argentina native went 36-31 in singles play and 31-40 in doubles action during her career.
East Central University dropped the tennis program following the 2016 season.
The trio joins Braxton Reeves from men’s basketball; Will Baldwin, Cale Eidson, Larry Filer, Ezekiel Kissorio, Kevin Matthews, Richard Mora and Juan-Joel Pacheco Orozco from men’s cross-country; ReGina Germaine, Michaela Lombardi, Anna Mora, Kyleigh Norris and Abbie Winchester from women’s cross-country; Alyssa Bulter, Katie Glutz and Margaret Glutz from soccer; Jason Catchings, Travis Hening and David Moore from football as members of the GAC All-Decade team so far.
