RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Three members of the East Central University football team were named to the Great American Conference Football All-Decade Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches, SIDs, athletic directors, senior woman administrators and media members.
The Tigers were represented by Jason Catchings (2011-12) as an outside linebacker, Travis Hening (2012-15) as an offensive lineman and David Moore (2013-16) at wide receiver.
Catchings was the first GAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and was a two-time All-GAC First team selection. He also earned 2011 D2Football.com Honorable Mention All-America and 2012 BSN Division II Honorable Mention All-America honors.
The Newhebron, Mississippi, native finished his career with 125 (72-55) total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss (50 yards), 5.0 sacks (25 yards), five interceptions (84 yards), six pass breakups, one pass defended, two quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.
Hening helped anchor the offensive line for ECU from 2012-15 and earned two All-GAC First Team selections and one second-team pick. He was also honored by the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches as an All-America.
The Yukon native was a member of the 2014 team that advanced to the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowel, the first bowl game appearance for the Tigers since the 1993 season.
Moore put his name in the ECU record books and was then drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 National Football League draft. During his career with the Tigers, Moore recorded 2,776 receiving yards and 35 TDs, with both setting new career records for ECU. He also recorded his first career rushing touchdown in the final game of his career.
The Gainesville, Texas, native was one of the most decorated ECU football players in recent history, earning three All-GAC honors, 2015 Don Hansen All-America Offensive Third Team honors, D2Football.com All-American honorable mention, Don Hansen and CCA D2 All-Super Region Three First Team honors, and 2017 Don Hansen All-Super Region Three Offensive Third Team honors.
The GAC will be releasing GAC All-Decade teams for the eight other sports sponsored by the league over the next three weeks.
