ECU kicks off season tonight

The East Central University football team will start the 2019 season playing on Norris Field at Koi Ishto Stadium when the Tigers host Northwestern Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. tonight.
Tiger Quick Hits
• For the second straight season the Tigers will open the season at Koi Ishto Stadium.
• ECU is 46-57 in season openers.
• 6-12-1 when opening at home.
• 3-5 since moving to the NCAA (1997).
• Fifth time to play Northwestern in a season opener.
• 0-4 in season opening games vs. the Rangers.
• First season opener was in 1939.
• Last season opener was in 2000.
• The Tigers only have 22 returners who saw action in 2018.
• ECU has a total of 113 players on the roster for 2019.
• 91 newcomers on the roster.
• RSo. Ontario Douglas will return to action after he was forced to sit out 2018.
• 2017 D2 CCA All-Super Region 3 Second Team.
• 2017 GAC Freshman of the Year and All-GAC First Team.
• First Tiger to rush for more than 1,000 yards since 2015.
• 1,097 yards, 205 attempts, eight TDs.
• Junior Jack Preston named to the Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-America team.
• Don Hansen and D2 CCA All-Super Region 3 First Team.
• All-GAC First Team.
• 3,231 total yards, 77 punts, 42.0 punting average.
• Senior Basiru Jobe was voted to wear the No. 1 jersey for 2019.
• In 2018 Johnson started a tradition for a player who was exemplifying the Tiger’s program.
• Character on and off the field, in the locker room and provide leadership.
2018 vs. Northwestern - L, 17-7 (A).
• The Rangers took an early 14-0 advantage in the first half.
• Sr. Tyson Jones scored the lone TD for the Tigers.
• The first in 2018 and the second of his career.
• Three receptions (12 yards), 10 rushing attempts (32 yards/TD).
• Junior RJ Williams and Senior Keaton Bell are the top returners on defense for ECU.
• Williams: 10 (9-1) tackles, 4.0 TFL (35 yards), 3.0 sacks (21 yards).
• Bell: 10 (8-2) tackles, 3.0 TFL (11 yards), 1.0 sacks (8 yards)
