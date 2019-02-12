ECU home game now on the road

The East Central University baseball team will have a busy week, traveling to Oklahoma Baptist (non-conference) at 5 p.m. today before traveling to Weatherford this weekend for a Great American Conference series with Southwestern.
The Tigers (0-7) will play a single game against the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Friday and then a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday’s game will be the second in a row against the Bison. The Tigers dropped an 11-1 decision to Oklahoma Baptist Saturday in the final game of the Alpine Fresh 4-Him Classic Fort Worth, Texas.
Today’s game was originally scheduled to be played at Ken Turner Field in Ada, but due to poor field conditions the game was forced to be moved to Shawnee. That also changes the game set scheduled for March 26 at OBU. That game will now be an ECU home contest.
The Tigers and the Bisons faced each other five times last year, with OBU winning each one. East Central trails 4-20 in the all-time series but has a 4-6 mark when playing on the road.
The last win for the Tigers in the series came April 2, 2016 in Shawnee.
In 2018, ECU dropped all three games against the Bulldogs on the road, after the series was forced to be switched due to weather. The Tigers trail 31-40 in the all-time series and are 29-28 when playing as conference opponents and 15-22 when playing in Weatherford.
