ECU hires new volleyball coach

For just the third time in its 12-year history, the East Central University volleyball team will have a new head coach.
Director of Athletics Dr. Jeff Williams has announced the hiring of Cheri Lindsay to replace former ECU volleyball coach Melissa Anderson, who decided to leave the coaching profession.
“We are excited to have Cheri Lindsay joining Tiger athletics and leading our volleyball program,” said Williams. “She has been mentored by some quality coaches early in her career, and we believe she is prepared for this opportunity. After spending time with Lindsay, it was evident to us that her goal at ECU is to pursue academic and athletically talented players in order to secure a successful future for our volleyball program in the Great American Conference and NCAA Division II.”
Lindsay spent the last two seasons as the first assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Seattle University, an NCAA Division I team in the Western Athletic Conference. During her time with the Redhawks, the team advanced to the WAC Tournament both years and saw one All-WAC Second Team pick, the 2018 WAC Setter of the Year and nine Academic All-GAC selections.
“Lindsay made it clear during the interview process that she wants to be a part of a team that develops the whole student, academically and athletically,” said ECU President Dr. Katricia Pierson. “We believe she will be an asset to ECU and look forward to her being on campus.”
Lindsay hopes to turn around an ECU program that garnered just two wins (2-57) over the past two seasons.
“I’m honored to be joining the ECU athletic department and am excited to lead the team to new heights as their head coach,” Lindsay said. “Dr. Jeff Williams has an impactful vision for the program moving forward, and I thank him for this opportunity. I’m eager to work with the team, connect with the community and recruit for the future.”
Prior to heading to Seattle, Lindsay was the head coach and assistant athletic director at Bethany College (Lindsborg, Kansas) for three seasons. She was also an adjunct professor in the school of business and athletics at Bethany.
From 2012-14, Lindsay served as an assistant coach at Tiffin University in Ohio. Additional coaching experience includes serving as the head coach for the U15 and U17 Black Swamp Volleyball Club teams.
“The ECU campus is located in close proximity to an abundance of volleyball talent. As a search committee, we were looking for someone who believed they would be successful at ECU, who shared our values of balancing academic and athletic success and had proven ability in recruiting, developing and graduating high-achieving student-athletes,” Williams said. “Coach Lindsay has successful experience in all of those areas, and her experiences have been at different levels of competition (NCAA DI, DII and NAIA).“
Lindsay got her coaching start at Prairie View A&M University, where she served as a student coach from 2011-12. She played volleyball for the Panthers from 2008-11.
A Denver native, Lindsay earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Prairie View A&M University in 2012 and a master’s in business administration from Tiffin University in 2013.
Note: Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
