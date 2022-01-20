ECU Hall of Fame banquet postponed due to COVID concerns

Regretfully, East Central University Athletics is postponing the Athletic Hall of Fame scheduled for Jan. 28.
Due to the rise in positive COVID cases throughout the country, state and community we feel it is in the best interest to find an alternate date this year.
We plan to work with our honorees to seek a date that may work for all. We apologize for this postponement, but we plan to work diligently to announce another date as soon as possible.
East Central is scheduled to induct five individuals and one team in the first class of the revamped ECU Athletics Hall of Fame. There will be three student-athletes, one coach, one distinctive service and a team introduced.
Former baseball player Tyler Pybas (2006-09), soccer player Meagan Wilson (2000-05) and volleyball player Holly Hicks (2008-10) are the representatives for student-athletes. For soccer coach Heather Beam (1997-08) and the basketball voice of the Tigers, Kenny Morrison (1997-Pr.), the distinctive service inductee, will join the class. ECU will also induct the 2005 Men’s Cross Country Team.
