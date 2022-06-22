ECU graduate elected to Wrestling HoF

EDMOND — Former Shawnee High School wrestling coach Mike Henry has been elected to the Oklahoma Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He will be officially inducted during the organization’s annual ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Hilton Conference Center in Edmond.
Henry, a graduate of East Central University, was named the Wolves’ head mat coach in 1987, after building that school’s junior high squad into one of the state’s elite feeder programs.
In 1988 and 1989, his SHS teams accomplished the rare feat of winning back-to-back state championships. Also in 1989, the Wolves won the inaugural State Dual Meet Tournament.
During his 14 seasons as a head coach in Oklahoma, Henry produced numerous state place winners along with several high school and college All-Americans. His long list of former grapplers includes college All-Americans Chamblin, Brett Beams, Chad Humphrey, and Dr. Rod Peddy. As a competitor, the coach was also an All-American at the college level where he won over 100 matches.
Henry arrived at Shawnee in 1981 after turning around struggling high school programs at Los Alamitos (Calif.), Jay and Clinton. In January 1988, his Wolves became the first out-of-state team to win California’s prestigious Five Counties Tournament. Three nights later, they defeated Midwest City, ranked No. 3 in the nation, in a dual meet on the Bombers’ home mat.
“This award is a validation for all of the hard work put forth by our student-athletes over the years, “ said Henry. “ I will accept it on their behalf because they have and will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Henry, who taught American History for more than 30 years, attained his Master of Education degree from ECU in the summer of 1987.
“On the academic side, Dr. Jack Paschall had a tremendous influence on my educational growth and teaching technique, “ recalled the honoree. “ I was fortunate to have him as both a good friend and advisor.”
Today, the former classroom instructor and coach is an author who has written seven books on American History for Rowman & Littlefield Publishing. He and his wife of 48 years, Pamela, reside in a suburb of Dallas, Texas.
