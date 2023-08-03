RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Great American Conference announced the results of its 2023 football preseason coaches’ poll. Ouachita Baptist received eight of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.
East Central, which finished third in the conference a season ago, was picked sixth by the league coaches for the 2023 season.
A season ago, the OBU Tigers completed their third undefeated regular season since 2018 and won the program’s sixth GAC title. While they must replace T.J. Cole, the program’s first Harlon Hill finalist — as well as six additional 2022 First-Team All-GAC honorees — they bring back Kendel Givens, who ran for 953 yards and scored 13 touchdowns, plus First-Team lineman Zac Henson and First-Team punter Joe Couch.. In two seasons, Givens has 36 rushing touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
Harding collected the four outstanding first-place votes to take second in the voting. The Bisons’ flexbone attack again led the nation in rushing yards per game. They also converted an NCAA Division II-leading 57.4 percent of third-down attempts. The Bisons return their the top leading rushers from 2022, headlined by First-Team All-GAC selection Will Fitzhugh. He scored a team-leading nine touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Keylon led the team with 679 rushing yards. He added 702 through the air. Defensive end Nathaniel Wallace tallied 7.0 tackles-for-loss and 5.5 sacks while Kendale Allen led the conference with a 33.2 yards-per-return average as both made the All-GAC First Team.
Henderson State placed third. Quarterback Andrew Edwards became the first Reddie since Tim Llewellyn in 2012 named the GAC’s Freshman of the Year. He threw for 2,137 yards and 21 touchdowns against only four interceptions. He completed 63.8 percent of his passes. Korien Burrell added 1,064 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns — both ranked third in the GAC.
Southern Arkansas edged Southeastern Oklahoma State by a single point for fourth place. The Muleriders’ Jariq Scales followed up his 2021 Freshman of the Year campaign by rushing for 1,043 yards and 12 touchdowns to claim a spot on the First Team. He added 262 receiving yards. OB Jones threw for 2,044 yards and 16 touchdowns while running for 735 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Savage Storm, off of its second-straight appearance in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl, welcomed back Bo Atterberry as head coach. During his first stint — from 2014 to 2018 — he went 33-23 with five winning seasons. He inherits wide receiver Marquis Gray, a unanimous First-Team All-GAC selection and a consensus All-American. He led the league, and ranked in the top five nationally, with 1,463 yards and 17 touchdowns.
East Central took sixth, followed by Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello.
John Litrenta takes over as Tiger head coach after serving as defensive coordinator. The Tigers led the GAC in scoring defense and sacks. His team features 2022 GAC Defensive Player of the Year Devon Roush. Roush led the conference with 110 tackles and added 10.0 tackles for loss. Ke’Von Curry ranked third with 5.5 sacks.
Weevil quarterback Demilon Brown enters his senior season with 6,998 yards of total offense, the third-leading total amongst returning quarterbacks in Division II.
Southern Nazarene checked in in ninth place, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State. Gage Porter, the 2022 GAC and D2CCA Super Region #3 Offensive Player of Year returns to lead the Crimson Storm offense. He accounted for 40 touchdowns — 27 rushing and 13 passing. His 1,751 rushing yards represented the most for a Division II quarterback in at least the last 10 years. The Bulldogs feature a first-year head coach in Ruzell McCoy.
Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the balloting. The Rangers named an alum, Ronnie Jones as its new head coach.
The regular season opens with all 12 teams kicking off on Thursday, August 31. Ouachita Baptist and Harding take to the road to face SWOSU and Southern Nazarene, respectively. Henderson State hosts East Central; SAU takes on Southeastern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech heads to Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State welcomes in Arkansas-Monticello.
On Wednesday, August 9, the GAC will conduct its annual virtual media day. Commissioner Will Prewitt will open the proceedings at 11 a.m. followed by the league’s 12 head coaches and selected student athletes.
