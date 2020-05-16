Al Johnson was a happy East Central University football coach Thursday afternoon.
The Great American Conference released its 2019-20 fall and winter sportsmanship awards and Johnson’s Tigers got the league honor for football.
“I am proud of our players and assistant coaches. They work hard to represent East Central University and the game of football in the manner in which they both deserve,” Johnson told The Ada News. “Our football team is honored to be recognized with this award from our peers across the Great American Conference. We will continue to use these building blocks as we strive to bring a championship trophy back to East Central University.”
The GAC also handed out sportsmanship awards for volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s basketball.
“These awards tie into the NCAA Division II emphasis on sportsmanship and game environment,” GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt said. “We are proud of these institutions that have displayed success in ways that aren’t necessarily reflected in wins and losses.”
This marked the seventh time an ECU athletic team has received a conference sportsmanship title. The women’s cross country team won in 2012-13, men’s and women’s tennis won in 2015-16, soccer won in 2016-17 and women’s basketball won back-to-back sportsmanship honors in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
In 2012, the GAC’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee initiated a sportsmanship award to be presented for all team sports. The winning schools receive a banner similar to the one presented to GAC tournament championship winners. The goal of the program is for member institutions to promote good sportsmanship among its teams, fans, and all involved with the events.
Harding established a GAC record for sportsmanship awards in a single sport as the Lady Bisons women’s soccer team collected their seventh such honor. Conversely, East Central picked up its first sportsmanship award in football. The Tigers become the fifth different GAC football team to land the award in the eight-year history of the program.
Southern Nazarene captured the honor in men’s soccer for the third time in five years as the Crimson Storm earned the honor in both 2015 and 2016. Ouachita’s volleyball team also picked up their third sportsmanship award. They previously earned the distinction in 2017 and 2012.
In basketball, Southeastern Oklahoma State claimed its third honor in the last five years, and second in a row. Henderson State garnered the women’s basketball award, the program’s first sportsmanship honor.
The winners of the GAC Team Sportsmanship Awards were chosen by league officials and coaches based on a point system.
