East Central University interim head football coach John Litrenta announced the signing of 30 high school seniors and three transfers to join the team for the 2023 season.
“I’m very proud of the job this staff did coming together to find great young men of character on and off the field to add to our program,” Litrenta said.
“All these young men are coming from great programs from the states of Oklahoma and Texas,” he continued. “They know how to win and take care of their business in the classroom. It is a testament to their High School Coaches who did a tremendous job. Today is a look into the future of our East Central University Football program and I couldn’t be more proud of what is being built here.”
The Tigers are coming off one of its most successful seasons since 1993 with a 9-3 record, several NCAA D2 top-ten rankings and the best record in the state of Oklahoma.
The new class of Tigers for the fall of 2023 is comprised of two quarterbacks, three running backs, seven wide receivers, six offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, five outside linebackers, three inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.
Litrenta landed 13 signees from Oklahoma, while 18 come from Texas. The two others hail from Kansas and Mississippi.
“Offensively, we added a lot of speed and built upon the type of offense you will see this fall,” he said.. “Defensively, we added to our physical approach and signed young men that can be versatile within our schemes. State Champions, all state players, and great competitors joined the winningest football program in the state of Oklahoma today.”
———o———
ECU FOOTBALL SIGNEES
Emmanuel Ajibike (OL) Mansfield High School/TX
Tyler Akers (WR) Azle High School/TX
Kaden Baerwald (OLB) New Braunfels High School/TX
Jay Bedford (RB) Mustang High School/OK
Dayvian Bluitt (WR) Duncanville High School/TX
Adison Code (WR) Will Rogers High School/OK
Carson Flanary (ILB) Coweta High School/OK
Jackson Flowers (OLB) University of Central Missouri/KS
Devionte Fuller-Dennis (OL) Waxahachie High School/TX
Jalon Griffin (OLB) Frisco High School/TX
Damarion Harris (WR) Chickasha High School /OK
Gabriel Harris (ILB) North Garland High School/TX
Jordin Hunter (SAF) Oklahoma Panhandle State University/MS
Simon Jackson (CB) Grand Prairie High School/TX
Noah Joe (OL) Hugo High School/OK
Sergio Kennedy (QB) Mansfield High School/TX
Awnthony Laurent (OL) Denton Ryan High School/TX
Carson Laverty (QB) Coweta High School/OK
Amajah Lewis (OLB) Carthage High School/TX
Justin McCray (DL) Episcopal High School/TX
Tre Morrow (WR) Sapulpa High School/OK
Malek Murphy (RB) Chickasha High School/OK
Ry’ Nichols (DL) North Shore High School/TX
Zak Osborn (DL) Mcloud High School/OK
Edward Pointer (OLB) Union High School/OK
Noah Ponce (OL) Duncanville High School/TX
Demitrius Prudom (WR) Booker T Washington High School/OK
Ty Rayburn (OL) Chickasha High School/OK
Kriston Scruggs (CB) Everman High School/TX
Jake Tuttle (RB) Truman State University/OK
Cole Walters (SAF) College Park High School/TX
Keyshawn Williams (ILB) Mansfield High School/TX
Jaden Williams (WR) – Montgomery High School/TX
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.