ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The East Central University soccer team wrapped up its 2021 season with a tough 3-1 road loss to Ouachita Baptist in double overtime.
The hometown Tigers got a golden goal from Alexis Perry with 20 seconds left in the second OT period. She rebounded her own shot off the goal post and knocked in the second effort to give Ouachita the victory.
Ouachita (9-6-2, 6-5-1 GAC) defeated East Central (3-11-2, 2-8-2) in the same fashion on Oct. 17 in Ada with a golden goal from Gracen Turner with 22 seconds remaining.
The game-winner was Perry’s sixth goal of the season.
East Central struck first on Saturday with a goal in the seventh minute by senior Ashley VanSchuyver. It was the ECU senior’s fourth goal of the year.
The visiting Tigers led 1-0 at halftime.
Ouachita didn’t answer until the 60th minute with a goal from Shanley Rogers — the first of her career.
ECU attempted 10 total shots, including five shots on goal. Ouachita finished with 18 shots and nine shots on goal.
East Central played five overtime matches in 2021 and lost three and tied two. The school record for overtime matches in a season is seven, set back in 2014.
Freshman goalkeeper McKenna Leveling registered seven saves in her 12th match of the year in the net. She finished the season with 96 saves.
The 2021 Tigers had the second-most shots on goal during a single season with 147.
Ouachita Baptist qualified for the Great American Conference Championship Tournament, hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State University Thursday through Saturday in Weatherford.
