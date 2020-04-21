While we might not be able to get on the field right now to make more memories or win more championships, here is your chance to vote on your choice of our most memorable teams.
For the next two weeks the opening round of voting will start, with the 1993 NAIA National Champions earning a bye into the second round as the only team in Tiger history to claim a national championship.
Watch the @ECUTigers Twitter and East Central University Athletics Facebook pages or on www.ecutigers.com for a story each day about the teams and why they are memorable in ECU history. Fans can vote on Twitter, Facebook or www.ecutigers.com for two days to push a team to the next round.
The winners of each round will be revealed after all voting in the round is completed, and we will continue to vote until we get an overall winner.
We first begin with the 1997 soccer team and the 1949-50 men’s basketball team.
1997 Soccer
The 1997 soccer team was the first in school history, with just 13 players comprising the Tiger squad. The team may have finished with a 1-14 overall record and a 0-10 mark in a very strong Lone Star Conference, but they laid the groundwork for success that would come in just the third year of the program.
Five of the 13 players on the team also left their marks on the ECU career record books, and three (Shanta Benson, Mariah Vaughan and Lori McGowen) were named to the All-LSC teams.
McGowen has made the largest mark on the program, claiming six ECU career top-10 records. She is ranked No. 9 in goals against average (2.15), No. 1 in saves (547), No. 1 in shutouts in goal (12), No. 1 in matches in goal (65), No. 2 in starts in goal (65) and No. 1 in minutes in goal (5,991).
1949-50 Men’s hoops
Our second memorable team of the day is the 1949-50 men’s basketball team, the first known Tiger team from any sport to advance to the national championship tournament, finishing as the NAIA national runner-up.
The team finished the season with a 33-3 overall record and was undefeated (14-0) in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference. The Tigers then started their post-season run, going 4-1 in the Oklahoma AAU Tournament before advancing to the NAIA National Tournament.
ECU started the tournament with a 70-68 victory over Kansas Wesleyan, defeated Wisconsin-River Falls 76-64, destroyed Brooklyn College 84-52 and pushed past Central Missouri 57-54 before falling in a tight game to Indiana State, 57-61.
It was just the fifth year at the helm in his second stint as head coach for Floyd “Mickey” McBride, and it was the first of two trips to the NAIA National Tournament and runner-up finishes in his 37-year career. When he retired, he was the fourth winningest active coach in the country, behind Adolph Rupp (Kentucky), Henry Iba (Oklahoma State) and Bloomer Sullivan (Southeastern).
Voting will run through 10 p.m. tonight.
