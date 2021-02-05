WEATHERFORD — The East Central University volleyball team came out on the short end of three tight sets and dropped a 3-0 decision to Southwestern Wednesday inside the Pioneer Cellular Events Center.
The Tigers dropped the first set 28-26, lost the second set 25-21 and SWOSU completed the sweep with a 25-22 win in set No. 3.
Southwestern improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Great American Conference, while ECU fell to 0-2.
The first set featured 10 ties and four lead changes. ECU trailed 24-21 but scored three consecutive points to extend the set.
The game was tied at 26-all before the Bulldogs scored the final two points of the set.
In the second set, there were 16 ties and five lead changes. Southwestern outscored ECU 6-2 to end the set.
In the third set, Southwestern jumped out to a 13-4 lead before the Tigers tried to mount a comeback.
ECU went on an 18-11 surge and trimmed the SWOSU advantage to 24-22 on a kill by Thalianette Garcia but could get no closer.
Zaniya Norvell led the ECU offense with 12 kills and two block assists. Garcia added 10 kills and three aces for the visitors.
Senior Sydney Dungen finished with 29 assists and now has 1,916 for her career. She is currently third on the ECU career assists list. She also had eight digs against the Bulldogs.
Darcie Kaiser led the Tigers with a .455 hitting percentage. Alejandra Delgado led the team defensively with 10 digs.
Southwestern got a combined 25 kills and a .500 hitting percentage from the freshmen duo of Samantha Kuzma and Lacy Mott. Chezney Nielsen added 11 kills for the home team and tied for team-high honors with nine digs.
The Tigers will make their home debut next Wednesday at the Kerr Activities Center when Southern Nazarene visits.
ECU student-athletes and non-student coaching staff may invite two immediate family members to home contests. There is no general admission at this time.
