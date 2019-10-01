SHAWNEE — East Central running back Ontario Douglas rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to counter an Oklahoma Baptist offense that piled up over 600 yards in the Tigers’ 50-41 Great American Conference road loss Saturday night inside the Crain Family Stadium.
ECU fell to 1-3, while the Bison improved to 2-2.
Isaiah Mallory rushed for 169 yards on 18 carries, while junior Preston Haire threw for 312 yards, rushed for 62 and had four total touchdowns in the OBU offensive explosion.
East Central put up good numbers on offense, too. The Tigers finished with 469 yards of total offense, including 277 on the ground.
OBU was an impressive 9 of 12 on third down and 2 of 2 on fourth down, while the Tigers dominated time of possession as they held the ball for 35:01. ECU was 7 of 15 on third down and a whopping 5 of 5 on fourth down.
ECU never led in the contest, but when Douglas scored from the 2 with 1:32 remaining, the Tigers got within 42-41. Head coach Al Johnson rolled the dice and decided to execute a two-point conversion and go for the win, instead of kicking the PAT and settling for a tie.
But OBU sophomore Taurean Smith blew up a reverse by the Tigers to hold onto the lead.
That Tiger drive was a grueling 16-play, 56-yard march that included four fourth-down conversions.
After an onside kick attempt by ECU went out of bounds, Haire would score on a 24-yard run on third down with 24 seconds left, and Tyler Stuever delivered the dagger with the two-point rush to make it 50-41.
East Central twice trailed by 14 (at 35-21 and 42-28) in the second half but rallied each time.
Quarterback Kenny Hrncir completed 15-of-24 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown and one interception.
JayQuan Lincoln led the ECU receiving corps with six catches for 110 yards and a 60-yard touchdown. Jackson McFarlane, an Ada High graduate, had two catches for 20 yards against his former team.
Joshua Cornell led OBU with eight grabs for 89 yards and two scores.
Stuever added 11 carries for 62 yards and two scores for the home team.
RJ Williams led the way for the ECU defense with nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble, while Jalen Baldwin had five tackles and an interception.
The Tigers travel to Arkansas-Monticello this week for a GAC battle with the Boll Weevils (2-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Willis “Convoy” Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.
