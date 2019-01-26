The East Central University women’s basketball team wasted no time getting back on the winning track, earning a 75-67 victory over Henderson State Thursday in the Kerr Activities Center.
After falling behind 11-0 in opening moments and rallying, the Tigers (13-4, 8-3) led 35-34 at the half and used a 14-7 run to start the third quarter and open up their largest lead, 49-41, at the four-minute mark of the period.
A 3-pointer from HSU’s Maci Mains helped trim the ECU lead down to 51-47 with 1:30 to go in the third but the Tigers got a late bucket from Hannah Ladd to take a 53-47 advantage into the final quarter.
ECU shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the third, while Henderson shot just 36.4 percent.
The Tigers extended their lead out to double digits early in the fourth, but with ECU up 66-55 with 3:15 to play in the game, Henderson tried to climb back, as Hailey Estes hit her fifth 3-pointer and a driving layup to trim the deficit down to 66-60 with two minutes left.
Two free throws from Pink Jones moments later cut the lead down, to 66-62, but the Reddies would come no closer.
Madison Rehl hit 3-of-4 free throws and Madison Nickens sank two down the stretch to keep the Reddies at bay.
Stefany Lourenco scored 17 points and had four steals to lead East Central, while Lakin Preisner was right behind with 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
The Tigers were aided by 24 HSU turnovers in the game. The hosts sank 21-of-28 free throws, compared to an 11-of-13 showing for Henderson State.
The Reddies got 19 points from Hailey Estes and 17 from Jones. Estes hit five 3-pointers and also grabbed nine rebounds, while Jones added eight rebounds and five assists.
Henderson State shot just 10-of-31 (32.3 percent) over the final two quarters.
MEN
ECU 82, Henderson State 63
Henderson State saw its four-game Great American Conference winning streak come to an end on Thursday night, as the Reddies fell to East Central 82-63.
It was a struggle early for Henderson (12-6, 7-5), as East Central (10-6, 7-4) controlled the first half of play and carried a 39-28 lead into the halftime break.
The Tigers out-rebounded the Reddies 27-11 in the opening period and forced 10 HSU turnovers.
ECU took control early in the second half with a 13-3 volley to stretch the lead out to 52-31 — its largest of the game. Henderson hit just one of its first 14 shots after the break.
The Reddies got no closer than 15 the rest of the way. ECU picked up its 10th-straight victory over Henderson State.
Camron Talley led the Tigers with 26 points and moved up two spots on the ECU 1,000-Point Club list. He currently sits in the No. 16 spot with 1,097 points.
Da’Rion King finished with 16 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals for ECU. Gerren Jackson had nine points and 10 rebounds for the hosts.
Rel Johnson scored 16 points to lead HSU, while Mike Fofana had 12 and seven rebounds. Chris Parker was the final Reddie in double figures with 12 points, all of which came in the second half.
The Tigers sank a season-high 27 free throws on 34 attempts and won the battle of the boards 50-33. Henderson State was 1-of-16 (6.3 percent) from 3-point territory and shot 10-of-19 (52.6) from the free-throw line.
Both ECU teams are at home today versus Ouachita Baptist University. Games are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
