ECU drops double-overtime decision to Midwestern State

Midwestern State got a goal from Randi Heaton with 21 seconds left in double overtime to give the Mustangs a tense 1-0 over East Central Saturday at Tiger Field.
MSU improved to 3-2, while the Tigers dropped to 1-3.
Heaton had just one shot during her 66 minutes of play for her fourth career goal.
The game saw a combined total of 54 shots and 31 shots on goal.
MSU had 34 shots to ECU’s 20 and had 21 shots on goal compared to 10 for the Tigers.
Freshman Abbie Morris led the Tigers with five shots and added two shots on goal. Two other ECU freshmen — Cambori Watson and Madison Hays — both netted two shots on goal.
Freshman goalkeeper McKenna Leveling was fantastic in the net for East Central. She finished with 20 saves.
Taylor Camp registered a career-high 10 saves for the Mustangs.
ECU will now start the Great American Conference portion of the season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
The Tigers will be away until Oct. 7 when Oklahoma Baptist visits Tiger Field.
