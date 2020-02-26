ECU completes series sweep at Southern Naz

BETHANY —The East Central University baseball team swept by host Southern Nazarene by counts of 19-7 and 9-4 at the Cypert Athletic Complex in Bethany.
It was the first series sweep by an ECU baseball team since 2016.
The Tigers improved to 7-8 overall and 4-2 in Great American Conference games, while the Crimson Storm dipped to 4-10 and 0-6.
Game 1
ECU 19, SNU 4
East Central jumped out to a 5-0 lead and coasted to the win. The Tigers led 11-2 and scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to bury Southern Nazarene.
East Central piled up 14 hits in the game, led by Khaji Butler, who finished 3-of-4 with a home run, a double, six RBIs and three runs scored.
Mason Glowacki went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs for the visitors.
Murphy Bostick hit a grand slam to cap the huge ECU outburst in the seventh. Dylan Lang, Gabriel Simons and Dillon Mansell also blasted home runs for the Tigers.
B Brown finished 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored to pace a nine-hit Southern Nazarene offense.
Tiger starter Justin Chitty earned the mound win. He struck out four, walked none and surrendered four earned runs in six innings. Trever Smith lasted 4.2 innings for SNU to take the loss. He struck out five and walked two.
Game 2
ECU 9, SNU 4
The Tigers trailed 2-0 before scoring all nine of their runs over the last three innings to rally for the victory.
Mason Glowacki tied the score for ECU with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth, and the locals got a two-run homer by Khaji Butler and a solo blast by Gabriel Simons in a five-round ECU outburst in the top of the sixth that put the visitors ahead 7-2.
Simons, a former Ada High standout, finished 2-for-3, while Dillon Mansell finished 2-for-4 in ECU’s 12-hit offense. Eight other ECU players had at least one hit.
Michel Carlos went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Southern Nazarene.
The Tigers will wrap up a six-game road trip at 2 p.m. today at Newman in Wichita, Kansas.
ECU returns home Friday (at 2 p.m.) and Saturday (at 1 p.m.), hosting Harding.
