ECU comes up short against Southern Naz

The East Central University women’s soccer team dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Southern Nazarene University Saturday at Tiger Field.
The Crimson Storm improved to 4-4 overall and 1-2-2 in Great American Conference play, while the Tigers dropped to 1-7-3 and 1-3-1.
“We played well and did a great job controlling the game,” said ECU head coach Riley Bailey. “Unfortunately, they found the net when they needed a goal and we couldn’t convert anything. Time to regroup and get ready for a tough Arkansas swing.”
In the opening half, ECU looked to get their offense started early with seven shots in the first 19 minutes but six were off target and one was saved by the SNU keeper.
The Crimson Storm had their first opportunity at the 32-minute mark, but a save by ECU keeper McKenna Leveling kept the score tied at 0-0 and it remained that way going into halftime.
The Tigers took the first shots of the second half but could not find the back of the net. After 63 minutes of scoreless play, the Crimson Storm finally broke the ice when Josie Pelt found the net off an assist by Kaitlyn Deaton.
ECU prevented SNU from taking any more shots but was unable to score a goal of its own.
Overall, ECU outshot SNU by a huge 13-2 margin in the game and 6-2 on goal. Madelyn Bird finished with four shots while Brooklyn Meisner attempted three shots and Jocelyn Caracheo added two.
Paige Jones, Olivia Magnusson, Claudia Garcia and Kaylee Bruce all had one shot apiece.
The ECU squad will return to action Friday and Sunday when they travel to Arkansas for two GAC matches against Harding University (5 p.m.) and Ouachita Baptist University (noon).
East Central won’t return home until a date in Ada with Oklahoma Baptist University at 3 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Note: The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali contributed to this report.
