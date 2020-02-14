East Central University women’s basketball assistant coach Heath Robben is about to become a Hall of Famer.
Robben will be one of four 2020 inductees into the Hutchinson Community College Quarterback Club Hall of Fame during a ceremony scheduled for Feb. 22 at The Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas. The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Blue Dragon men’s basketball game against Seward County.
“It’s an honor to be an inductee of the 2020 class. Hutch is a special place for me,” Robben told The Ada News. “I had great coaches, great teammates and a supportive college and community. This would never be possible without all of their support and the support of my family.”
Robben was a star for the Blue Dragons. She was the leading scorer on Hutchinson’s 2009 Region VI Tournament championship team, the first regional title team in 32 seasons.
Robben became the Blue Dragon women’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer in 2010.
She was Hutchinson’s women’s basketball’s first two-time All-American – honorable mention in 2009 and third team in 2010. Robben scored 1,072 career points. She still ranks eighth in career scoring average (15.3) and seventh in 3-pointers (137).
Robben’s 543 points as a freshman are the second-most by a freshman and eighth-most in single-season history.
Robben moved on to Wichita State before landing at Emporia State University to close out her collegiate career. During that senior season, she averaged 14.0 points per game and added 3.6 rebounds per outing.
Other 2020 Hall of Fame inductees include Vic Boucos (contributor), Angie Melland-Schrock (track and volleyball) and Ben Davis (men’s basketball).
Robben was named the East Central University assistant women’s basketball coach starting Aug. 1, 2014. She joined ECU after spending two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Emporia State University.
Robben was a standout at Maize High School in Maize, Kansas. As a senior, she was named to the Class 6A All-Kansas State Second Team and All-Ark Valley/Chisolm Trail League Second Team. She averaged 18.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.