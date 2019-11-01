The NCAA Board of Governors dropped a bombshell Tuesday, voting unanimously to allow college athletes to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.
When they say “benefit,” what they actually mean is profit.
All the details are far, far from being worked out. The NCAA has a target date of 2021. The board said the working group will continue to gather feedback through April 2020, and it asked each of the association’s three divisions to make rules changes no later than January 2021.
Converting the general principles of the whole idea into meaningful rules changes will not be easy. Even NCAA President Mark Emmert agrees.
“In creating a system for allowing students to take advantage of name, image and likeness, one of the biggest concerns the working group has spent a lot of time on — and is going to keep spending time on — is how do you allow liberalization and not have it just become part of the recruiting wars? That’s going to be one of the biggest challenges in coming up with real bylaws.”
East Central University head football coach Al Johnson isn’t crazy about the whole notion. He said athletes who are likely to benefit from a jersey sale or a sold autograph are few and far between.
“It will be very important to see how the rules are framed,” Johnson said. “I might be in the minority here, but I feel steps in this direction only lessen the importance of education. The vast majority of college student-athletes will not be able to market their name, image or likeness.”
Johnson is as qualified as anyone to render his opinion. He was a collegiate athlete at the University of Wisconsin and later part of the coaching staff. Johnson also spent time in the NFL as a player. He’s seen both sides of the coin.
The announcement by the NCAA’s top policy-making group came on the heels of a decision by the California Legislature that passed a bill, due to take effect in 2023, that would prohibit in-state schools from punishing athletes for accepting endorsement money.
Athletic director Dr. Jeff Williams said he doesn’t feel like the NCAA’s big announcement will change the way things are done at ECU.
“The one thing life teaches us all is that change is inevitable, and at times, historical. The announcement from the NCAA may be today’s buzz, but everyone needs to take a breath and find balance,” Williams said. “The message was change is coming, particularly at the NCAA Division I level. Crafting changes in ways that will preserve amateurism and fair play will require everyone to think outside of the box and consider real-life perspectives in finding the middle ground for moving forward.
“At ECU, our mission in Tiger athletics has been to provide an educational experience resulting in our student-athletes walking across the stage at commencement wearing a championship ring on one hand and receiving their diploma in the other,” he continued. “(Tuesday’s) announcement did not cause me to rethink our mission in any way. We are accomplishing our mission at ECU and being responsible stewards of our resources in the process.”
University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley, who has seen first hand a number of players who could reap the benefits of the new proposal, said he believes such changes could be good.
“It will be a little bit more like the pros in some way. I think it could be a positive thing,” Riley said.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is all for the proposal.
“I say pay them. If they’ve earned it, pay them,” Gundy said earlier this season. “Is there any coaches on there in the last four or five years on the video game that’s got a mullet? I say pay that guy.
“If somebody’s making a bunch of money (using the likeness of players), and they want to reward the athlete some, I don’t see a problem with that,” he continued. “The issue you have is, what if one state does it and a different state doesn’t, then what does the NCAA do?”
Good and fair question.
However, it was Riley who asked the billion-dollar question.
“It will certainly be interesting to see how it’s all put together. To me, that’s the bigger question, how do you maintain [the] amateur status of players, the integrity of college sports.”
