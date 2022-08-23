The East Central University football team had a hard-hitting scrimmage Saturday night at Norris Field and gave fans their first real look at what the Tigers had to offer this season.
Nearly 160 players were in uniform for the Saturday night slugfest.
Interim head coach Kris McCullough said he likes the toughness his squad put on display for the enthusiastic crowd.
“I thought the highlights last night were the physicality on both sides of the ball,” he said.
For the most part, McCullough said his players executed called plays at a high level.
“There was a lot of great execution on both sides of the ball,” he said.
McCullough said he like what he saw from his special team groups as well.
“The specialist really stood out. They were perfect on all their field goals and the kickoffs were perfect,” he said.
If it hadn’t begun already, the countdown to the season-opener against Great American Conference powerhouse Harding — scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 — is officially on.
McCullough said one of the keys leading up to Game Day is for his squad to stay healthy.
“The main focus for the next 10 days is to be as close to 100% health-wise that we can get and eliminate the mental errors and beating ourselves,” he said.
