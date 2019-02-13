ALVA — The East Central University men’s basketball team moved its winning streak to three games, with an 87-58 victory Saturday at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
The Tigers improved to 14-7 overall and 11-5 in Great American Conference play, while Northwestern fell to 5-17 and 3-13.
In the women’s game, East Central defeated the Rangers 88-80.
MEN
ECU 87, Northwestern 58
The Tigers (14-7, 11-5 GAC) went on a 14-0 run in the first four minutes. ECU then increased the pressure and built the lead to 20 (29-9), with 8:15 left to play.
The Rangers kept around the disadvantage around 20 points the rest of the stanza. The Tigers led 42-20 at halftime.
NWOSU was able to cut the deficit to 17 on the first shot of the second half, but after ECU’s Gerren Jackson made a 3-pointer with 13:03 left, the Tiger were on top 59-30.
East Central won its third-straight game and moved to a record of 3-1 in the last four road games.
The Tigers saw 10 players see action, with just one not earning a point or rebound. Four of the Tigers 10 players recorded over 10 points
Junior Camron Talley finished with 19 points, two rebounds and three steals. He shot 70 percent from the field (7-of-10) and 62.5 percent from 3-point range (5-of-8).
Senior Da’Rion King finished with 17 points, two rebounds and a career-high two blocked shots. He went 6-of-6 from the field.
Sophomore Josh Apple: scored a career-high 13 and freshman Tyler Arnold added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Senior Jamey Woods tallied a career-high seven assists for the second-straight game.
Jack Peck led Northwestern with 14 points.
WOMEN
ECU 88, Northwestern 80
The East Central University women’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with the road win.
East Central improved to 14-7 overall and 10-6 in Great American Conference action, while NWOSU fell to 9-14 and 6-10.
ECU closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run and carried a 27-10 lead into the second period.
The Rangers got no closer than 10 in the second frame and ECU led 40-29 at halftime.
The hosts were able to cut the deficit to 45-42 early in the third quarter but ECU used a 9-2 run to stretch its lead to 53-42.
In the final five minutes, NWOSU kept up the pressure and cut the disadvantage to four, with a 15-8 run.
Northwestern trailed just 69-64 with 6:22 left. The Tigers led by double digits at 82-72 after a layup by Sam Schwab with 2:27 left
ECU saw eight of the nine players to see action record at least one point and five have 10-plus.
Senior Tia Williams scored a career-high 23 points and hit 4-of-6 3-pointers. Senior Lakin Preisner added 18 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists.
Sophomore Madison Rehl added a career-high 16 points and tossed in three 3-pointers. Junior Stefany Lourenco finished with 13 points and sophomore Ella Schultz scored a career-high 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
East Central hit 15-of-22 3-point field goals compared to 9-of-20 for the Rangers. Northwestern made 21-of-26 free throws and ECU went 13-of-19 from the stripe.
Bailey Brown led the Rangers with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Jade Jones added 16 points.
Both East Central clubs are at archrival Southeastern Thursday night. Tip-off for the women is 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30 p.m. inside the Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.