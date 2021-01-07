ADA — For the first time in 10 months, the East Central University athletic teams are back in action.
The Tigers men’s and women’s basketball games will be the first to get started, as they begin a 20-game Great American Conference schedule tonight.
Tiger’s Week at a Glance
Thursday, Jan. 7
Women’s Basketball vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State - 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Men’s Basketball at Southern Nazarene - 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball at Southern Nazarene - Cancelled
Monday, Jan. 11
Women’s Basketball at Southeastern Oklahoma State - 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball at Southeastern Oklahoma State - 7:30 p.m.
While the teams will be back on the court, the GAC Council of Presidents approved return to play protocols. The council agreed to not allow any fans for the first two weeks of games (Jan. 7-16). They will look to reconsider following the Jan. 16 games. At that point, they would look to allow up to 25 percent of venue capacity to attend games.
Fans can still have chance to be part of the games, with your own Tiger Fan Cutout. The cutouts will be placed in the stands, so you can still support the ECU student-athletes. Fan can purchase a 16”x24” cutout starting at $25. Tiered pricing is available for the purchase of 2-5 cutouts as well ($50 for 2, $65 for 3, $75 for 4, $85 for 5). Cutouts will be featured on the ECU Athletics game stream before the game, half time and between double-headers.
Orders need to be placed online and then the photo needs to be sent to Teri LaJeunesse, Assistant Athletic Director of Athletic Communications at tlajeune@ecok.edu. For more information check out the official release on the fan cutouts.
ECU Women’s
Quick Shots
• All GAC Basketball Games are closed to the public until Jan. 18 for COVID 19 precautions.
• Live stats and video are available for all games on www.ecutigers.com on the women’s basketball schedule page.
• The Tigers second scheduled game of the season has been cancelled due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within Southern Nazarene’s program.
• ECU returns return 11 players from the 2019-20 roster and add just two new players.
• The Tigers won six of their last eight games to end the 2019-20 season.
• Three returning players averaged over 10 points per game: Jr. Kendall Schulte: 12.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 34 assists, 18 steals, 7 blocks, 19 steals, 126-of-286 FG (44.1%), 55-of-139 3PT FG (39.6%) ; Jr. Madison Rehl: 11.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 77 assists, 30 steals, 3 blocks, 85-of-232 FG (36.6%); So. Hannah Ladd: 11.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 38 assists, 17 steals, 2 blocks, 110-of-296 FG (37.2%).
Men’s Quick Shots
• ECU returns seven players from the 2019-20 roster, including two starters.
• The Tigers will be under the leadership of first-year head coach Chris Crutchfield.
• Crutchfield added five players to the 2020-21 roster, including his two sons.
• The Tigers earned their seventh-straight trip to the GAC Championship Tournament in 2019-20.
• Jr. Tylor Arnold was named the 2019-20 GAC Elite Scholar-Athlete, the player with the highest GPA in the tournament and over 70 credit hours completed.
• Jr. Matt Garriga was named to the 2019-20 GAC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, the player with over a 3.7 GPA in the tournament and over 70 credit hours completed.
• Arnold and So. Gerren Jackson are the top returners for ECU, averaging over 10 points per game. Arnold: 12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 76 assists, 46 steals, 118-of-237 FG (49.8%), 25-of-74 3PT FG (33.8%); Jackson: 10.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 83 assists, 29 steals, 98-of-238 FG (41.2%), 26-of-75 3PT FG (34.7%).
