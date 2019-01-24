ECU basketball teams at home this week

The East Central University men’s basketball team will wrap up a four-game home stand and play the last two games in the first half of the Great American Conference season Thursday and Saturday.
This week’s games will also be part of the National Association Basketball Coaches/American Cancer Society Suits and Sneakers campaign. The coaches will all be wearing sneakers with their suits.
The Tigers (9-6, 6-4 GAC) will first battle Henderson State at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will then host Ouachita Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The ECU women’s basketball team (12-4, 7-3 GAC) will open the action tonight and Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Both East Central clubs are coming off Saturday losses. The women dropped a 63-60 decision to Southern Nazarene, while the men were defeated 75-56 by the Crimson Storm.
ECU is third in the GAC women’s basketball standings, while the Tiger men are tied for fifth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.