ECU basketball games versus Southeastern postponed

Due to the winter weather in the area over the next few days, the East Central University athletics department was forced to postpone games scheduled to be played this weekend in Ada.
The men's and women's basketball games against Southeastern set for tonight inside the Kerr Activities Center were postponed. A make-up date has not been announced.
The ECU baseball team was scheduled to open the 2022 series against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Friday, but the three-game series has now been changed to a doubleheader Sunday, Feb. 6 starting at noon and a single game on Monday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. at Ken Turner Field.
The ECU softball team will wait until later to decide on their first games of the season, currently set for Saturday, Feb. 5 against Newman at 1 p.m. at Tiger Field.
