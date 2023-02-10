Due to playing conditions at Thomas C. Rousey Field in Tahlequah, the East Central baseball team’s three-game series versus Northeastern has now been moved to Pryor High School with a slight schedule change.
Today’s game has been pushed back to 5 p.m., Saturday’s contest is slated for 2 p.m. and Sunday’s final game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.
The Tigers enter the weekend at 1-2. They dropped a 6-0 decision to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith to open the season and fell to Northeastern 14-2. Those two contests were played at the Dugan Invitational in Hot Springs, Arkansas. East Central topped Northwest Missouri State 4-2 in its final game in Hot Springs.
Coach Sunny Golloway’s club travels to Joplin, Missouri, next Tuesday to square off against host Missouri Southern. That game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
ECU’s first home game of the 2023 season is Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Ken Turner Field versus the University of Arkansas-Monticello.
Tigers meet Babe
Ruth’s grandson
The ECU baseball team had a sweet ending at the Second Annual Dugan Invitational with their first win of the season over Northwest Missouri State, but the cherry on top was getting to meet Tom Stevens, the grandson of legendary baseball player Babe Ruth.
Stevens was in Hot Springs, Arkansas, last weekend to celebrate the unveiling of his grandfather’s statute at Majestic Park.
The unveiling was scheduled for Monday on the 128th anniversary of his birth.
The world’s third bronze statue of baseball immortal Babe Ruth will be dedicated at the main entrance to Hot Springs’ Majestic Park baseball complex, where Ruth played in the early years of the 20th Century and even hit his first 500-foot home run.
There are only two other bronze statues of Babe Ruth in the world, one in Japan and one at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
The Babe Ruth statue, created by Pennsylvania sculptor Chad Fisher, was funded by Hot Springs residents Dr. Robert Muldoon, M.D., the Hamby Family (in honor of the late Daniel B. Hamby Jr.) and Lee Beasley (in honor of F. Lee Beasley).
Note: East Central sports information director Sydney Dungen contributed to this report.
