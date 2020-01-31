The East Central University baseball team is scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.
ECU will play a noon doubleheader Saturday and one nine-inning game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Following are five things to know about the Tiger team:
1. Over 50 players attended a photo shoot for the Tigers last Friday and as of Wednesday evening, 47 were listed on the 2020 roster.
2. The Tigers will have seven returning starters, 10 returning pitchers and 19 returning players overall.
3. Seven local players are listed on the roster. They include Anderson Allen of Ada High School, Cody Franks of Coalgate High School, Justin Pettifer of Sulphur High School, Gabriel Simons of Ada High School, Gage Wall of Byng High School, Aaron Dockrey of Allen High School and Jarrett Ellis of Stonewall High School.
4. Head coach Lloyd Gage begins his second season at the helm of the Tigers. He improved the team from a 5-37 record in 2018 to a 9-41 mark in 2019.
5. Hayden George, a senior from Broken Bow High School, is one of the top returners for the Tigers. He started 42 games for the Tigers in 2019 and hit .347 with one home run, two triples, two doubles and 13 RBIs. He also scored 21 runs and stole three bases.
The Tigers’ first home game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7 against Drury College. The first pitch is scheduled for noon at Ken Turner Field.
