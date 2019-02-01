The East Central University baseball team will start the Lloyd Gage era when it takes the field for the first game of the 2019 season today at 10th-ranked Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi.
First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at Harvey Stadium.
The game is part of a three-game series with the Diamond Statesmen. The teams are also scheduled to play a doubleheader at noon Saturday.
Opening the season with Delta State is fitting, since ECU and the Diamond Statesmen have only faced each other once in the all-time series. Delta State defeated the Tigers 15-12 on Feb. 17, 2003.
It will basically be a new opponent for a team with new leadership and several new faces.
New head coach Lloyd Gage will take the helm for the first time at ECU after spending a year at Seminole State and seven seasons as the associate head coach at Murray State College in Tishomingo. Gage brings with him a wealth of experience and winning at the national level.
Gage helped Seminole State to a conference and a NJCAA Division I Region II title and Murray State to four conference championships, two regional, and district championships, two trips to the NJCAA DII World Series and a 2013 NJCAA National Championship.
The Tigers return 15 players (three redshirts) to the 2019 roster, including seven pitchers.
According to a press release by ECU sports information director Teri LaJeunesse, Gage has been working with his returns and 23 newcomers to “change the culture of the program from top to bottom and get everyone excited about the new system that he brings with him.”
Dillon Mansell, a sophomore from Tushka High School, is the top returner at the plate for ECU. He hit.295 with 13 hits, nine runs scored, two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs. Of the seven pitchers returning, Wyatt Austin earned the best record on the mound, going 2-1 in 14 appearances. Austin, a senior from San Jose, California, allowed 15 hits and 16 runs while striking out 13 batters.
ECU was picked to finish last in the 2019 Great American Conference poll after finishing 5-37 overall and 4-28 in the league in 2018.
Delta State was picked second in the Gulf South Conference and is receiving votes in the NCBWA Division II Preseason Poll after finishing 41-11 overall and 23-5 in the GSC and advancing to the NCAA South Regional in 2018.
Mike Kinnison begins his 23rd season as the Statesmen’s skipper with an overhauled coaching staff.
———o———
Another brick in the wall
According to the Delta State External Relations department, a touch of brick has been added to what is widely considered one of the finest on-campus baseball facilities in the country — Harvey Stadium at Ferriss Field is adding some brick in time for the 2019 season. The privately funded project extends the backstop brick wall all the way down each baseline. The project was completed in January, replacing the old chain-link fence that extended down each baseline.
“The addition of brick walls is going to have a major impact on the aesthetics at Harvey Stadium-Ferriss Field,” Kinnison said. “When Harvey Stadium was finished, we began working towards raising the funds necessary to do this project. We appreciate the financial support of our former players, alumni and fans.”
———o———
Where is East Central?
In a preview story for today’s game by the Delta State External Relations Department, East Central University is listed as being “located in Sewanee, Oklahoma.”
Where?
