ECU Athletics inducts seven into Hall of Fame

After a six-year break, the East Central University Athletic Department is proud to announce the 2022 ECU Athletics Hall of Fame Class.
The Tigers added Kenny Morrison (Distinctive Service), Heather Beam (Soccer Coach), Holly Hicks (Volleyball Student-Athlete), Tyler Pybas (Baseball Student-Athlete), Koby Styles (Men’s Cross Country Student-Athlete), Meagan Wilson (Soccer Student-Athlete) and the 2005 ECU Men’s Cross Country Team.
The 2022 Hall of Fame class joins the 133 other members of the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame and marks the first team inducted, 14th coach, ninth distinguished service, first volleyball player, second soccer player, second men’s cross country runner and 18th baseball player in the group.
KENNY MORRISON
Kenny Morrison has been a well-known presence around the ECU Athletic Department since 1997 when he started his first season as the voice of ECU men’s and women’s basketball on the radio.
For over 25 years, he has also been a tireless supporter of ECU Athletics helping with scholarships, advertising and fundraising efforts. All this has been while he has been running a successful insurance agency in Ada.
And according to his nominator, Mike Manos, “Above all, he is one of the biggest fans of ECU Athletics. I can think of no better person to be included in the ECU Hall of Fame.”
HEATHER BEAM
Heather Beam helped the ECU Athletic Department expand as the soccer team joined the NCAA in 1997. Beam was ECU’s first official head women’s soccer coach. She spent 12 years as the women’s soccer head coach and helped the team to two Lone Star Conference appearances in 2000 and 2004.
Her teams were strong on and off the field, with 33 all-conference selects, 15 academic all-conference picks and 61 members of the Lone Star Commissioner’s honor roll.
Her nomination included letters from over 50 former student-athletes who felt she was not only a coach but provided a space for them to grow and develop into contributing members of society while including doctors, nurses, teachers, businesswomen and coaches to name a few.
Since leaving ECU in 2008, she has been working at Little Glasses Marina, a family-owned business and raising her two sons.
HOLLY HICKS
Holly Hicks (Garcia) was a part of another team from its infancy and helped build a foundation for future student-athletes to come. She was a member of the first two ECU volleyball teams in 2008 and 2009, where she was a dual-threat as a hitter and setter.
The team captain left her name all over the ECU record books, as she owns two individual match Top-10s, 10 individual season Top-10s and nine ECU Career top-10 marks.
The Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year in 2018 was also an All-LSC first-team pick both seasons.
Hicks is the only player in school history to record a triple-double in a match, which she did seven times her junior season and eight as a senior. She was also a standout in the classroom, being named to the commissioner’s honor roll.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, she moved on to earn a master’s degree in Business administration from Angelo State University. Hicks has worked in the energy field since graduating as a specialist in organizational transformation and has worked for Deloitte since 2018.
TYLER PYBAS
Tyler Pybas was a member of the ECU baseball program from 2006 to 2009. He earned two All-Lone Star Conference Second-Team honors. Pybas left his name all over the ECU Baseball record book, earning 10 ECU Career Top-10 marks, including six spots that he is still ranked No. 1. He also set five ECU Single-Season Top-10 marks.
Pybas was also a standout in the classroom, earning the 2008-09 LSC Male Scholar-Athlete Award and two LSC All-Academic Team selections. According to his parents, who nominated him, he is a great example of what hard work, determination, perseverance and dedication to a sport will do for a person.”
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology education, he returned to Ringling where for seven years he coached football, baseball and boy’s basketball.
During his time at Ringling, he helped teams to the state championships in football in 2012 and the state runner-up title in 2013.
He then moved on to Lone Grove High School in 2016, where he has been since. Pybas has been an assistant fast-pitch softball coach, junior high football coach and head coach for the baseball team and a math teacher. He has claimed a state runner-up finish in softball in 2020 and helped the baseball team to the state quarterfinals in 2021.
Along the way he has earned 2022 FAC All-State Coach of the Year, 2021 Conference Coach of the Year and District Coach of the Year.
MEAGAN WILSON
Meagan Wilson was a member of the ECU soccer team from 2000 to 2005 as a player and a graduate assistant coach. She was a part of the first two teams to advance to the postseason tournament in 2000 and 2004 and claimed All-Lone Star Conference Honorable Mention honors in three seasons and was named to the 2004 LSC All-Tournament team.
Wilson led the team in goals and finished ranked on eight ECU Career Top-10 lists and with 15 ECU Single-Season Top-10 records. She was also strong in the classroom, earning LSC All-Academic Team honors and LSC Commissioners Honor Roll selections.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in sports administration from ECU, she moved on to become a winning soccer coach at the high school level.
From 2013 through 2021 she complied a 169-49-39 record, with over 15 students advancing to college to play soccer.
In February, she moved on to become the Assistant Athletic Director at Princeton ISD after finishing her time at McKinney Boyd with a 19-4-1 record.
KOBY STYLES
Koby Styles was part of two inductions. He was a member of the ECU men’s cross country team from 2002 to 2006. He is the only student-athlete in ECU men’s cross country history to earn two NCAA DII All-American honors, claiming them a the 2005 and 2006 national championships.
In 2005, he set the ECU record for the 10,000 meters in cross country at the national championship race. He also added two All-South Central Regional and three All-Lone Star Conference honors.
Styles was also a leader in the classroom earning a 2006 Academic All-America team selection and an All-LSC Academic team pick.
He also added three years on the ECU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the ECU and LSC SAAC President and the LSC representative on the NCAA Division II SAAC.
After graduating from ECU with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, he went on to earn a master’s degree in excise physiology from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he ran track and field for one season.
Styles added to his accolades as the Southland Conference indoor 5,000 meters champion in 2007 and the 2007 Southland Conference Outdoor Team championship. He also holds school records for the indoor 5,000 meters and 3000 meters, the outdoor 10,000 meters and 3,000-meter steeplechase.
He is currently a business representative and media consultant for Townsquare Ignite and the owner of Styles Athletic Performance, a private coaching business for cross country and track & field. He also runs a small farm with his wife Angela and four children: Jackson, Luke, Gianna and Emerson.
2005 CROSS COUNTRY
The final induction became the first team to be introduced into the ECU Hall of Fame. The 2005 ECU Men’s Cross Country team was the first from ECU to advance to the NCAA National Championships, finishing 11th as a team.
The team was also represented by Koby Styles and a USTFCCA All-America and Academic All-America selection. Styles and Josh Stewart were also named to the All-Central Region team, where they finished second.
The team also claimed the runner-up title at the Lone Star Conference championship, with four runners named to the All-LSC teams.
Sandy Joseph was also an LSC All-Academic Team and Academic runner of the year, while head coach Susan Payne earned LSC and NCAA Central Regional Coach of the Year accolades.
The 2005 Men’s Cross Country Team members included head coach Susan Payne, graduate assistant Steve Sawyer, Jess Allen, Matt Appelman, Jacob Bussell, Brandon Coats, Wade Floyd, Sandy Joseph, Bobby Lyons, Martin McElhaney, Koby Styles, Kolin Styles, Josh Stewart, John Sutrick and Cody Weaver.
Voting for the 2023 ECU Athletics Hall of Fame Class will begin soon, with an anticipated induction ceremony to take place in January 2023.
Nominations for the ECU Athletics Hall of Fame are open for 2024 and beyond on www.ecutigers.com, with anyone allowed to enter a nomination.
